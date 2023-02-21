How did the Hulk get gamma poisoning? Explained

The Hulk is a popular Marvel character who is a genius scientist and a green monster filled with rage. Comic readers and moviegoers have long known that Bruce Banner was exposed to gamma radiation, as a result of which, he turns into a green monster when he is angry.

There are different theories about the origin and complexity of this character. Fans often wonder how the Hulk got gamma poisoning and how Bruce’s body survived the poisoning.

Bruce Banner was working on a “gamma bomb” for a government project. A freak accident caused the bomb to detonate before Bruce could reach a safe distance. This caused him to face the repercussions of gamma radiation, which created a split personality - that of the Hulk.

Hulk got gamma poisoning after being exposed to gamma radiation from a bomb explosion

Detonation of the Gamma bomb exposed Bruce to radiation (Image via Marvel)

Dr. Bruce Banner was working in the nuclear research facility of the US Defense Department under General “Thunderbolt” Ross. He was both the designer and the construction-in-charge of a weapon called the Gamma bomb. This placed him in close proximity to the source of high nuclear radiation.

Detecting a security breach by a civilian, a teenager named Rick Jones, Bruce asked his colleague, Igor Starsky, to begin the countdown. He needed time to bring the civilian and himself to safety before the bomb exploded. However, Igor sabotaged the plan in the hope of getting his hands on the bomb designs.

Bruce had just enough time to throw Jones into a protective area before the bomb went off. He then had to bear the brunt of total exposure to harmful gamma radiation from the bomb. He was not killed by the radiation due to unknown genetic factors. On the contrary, the radiation mutated his DNA, giving him the other personality – the Hulk.

All Things Hulk Talk! @allthingshulk Back to where it all began folks. The Incredible Hulk #1. Caught in the heart of a nuclear explosion, victim of gamma radiation gone wild Dr. Robert Bruce Banner now finds himself transformed during the times of stress into the dark personification of his repressed rage and fury Back to where it all began folks. The Incredible Hulk #1. Caught in the heart of a nuclear explosion, victim of gamma radiation gone wild Dr. Robert Bruce Banner now finds himself transformed during the times of stress into the dark personification of his repressed rage and fury https://t.co/pO9QNPBXo7

This other personality, huge in size, green, and vastly powerful, was connected to his adrenaline secretions. The green monster manifests when Bruce is angry, hinting at anger issues in the hero, which come from his traumatic childhood with an abusive father.

How did Bruce’s body survive gamma poisoning?

Unknown genetic characteristics helped Bruce absorb gamma radiation (Image via Marvel)

Fans and readers have been baffled by how Bruce’s body survived gamma poisoning. Scientifically speaking, the human body can handle trace amounts of radiation on a daily basis whereas blasts of gamma radiation pass through the body, damaging cells completely. A gamma bomb is likely to kill any human being.

There is a theory that suggests Bruce may have inherited a different genetic build that can withstand blasts from gamma rays. Looking at his past, Dr. Brian Banner, Bruce’s father was an abusive parent and a criminal. He killed Bruce’s mother and intimidated the child into lying about it.

Brian, in turn, inherited a delinquent and abusive attitude from his father. As such, a differently structured, more resilient gene, which Bruce referred to as the “monster” gene, might be running in the family. This resilience may have prevented Bruce from perishing as a result of gamma poisoning.

Are there any other origin stories for the character?

Comics and movies have different versions of Bruce's gamma exposure (Image via Marvel)

The MCU's answer to the question – How did the Hulk get gamma poisoning – is explained through an accident. The story explains Dr. Bruce’s unintentional exposure to gamma radiation from a bomb explosion. However, the claim that he didn’t know he was creating a weapon but believed he was working on radiation resistance is unlikely.

In the Age of Ultron, fans were told that bio-organics were his specialty. This made him knowledgeable on the field and Bruce must have known what he was building and the dangers of radiation exposure.

chuck, of the 6 paths🉐 @CodineRhodes @Moeses_ The Hulk is a physical manifestation of Bruce Banner’s childhood trauma that was brought out when he was exposed to gamma radiation @Moeses_ The Hulk is a physical manifestation of Bruce Banner’s childhood trauma that was brought out when he was exposed to gamma radiation

As per Ultimate Origins #4 of the Marvel comics, Bruce was recruited to reinvent the Super-Soldier serum. This was the same compound that resulted in the powers of Captain America. Working under Nick Fury, Bruce feared that he would not get credit for his work. So, before handing over his creation, he decided to test it on himself in the presence of Rick Jones. The huge superhero was the product of this self-test.

How did gamma radiation impact the Hulk and She-Hulk?

Impact of gamma radiation (Image via Disney+)

Both the Hulk and his cousin, She-Hulk, have mutated genes in their blood. The former's blood transfused into Jennifer Walters, giving her Hulk-like qualities. It is believed that unknown genetic factors in Bruce’s body led to this development.

Nuclear radiation in small quantities has the ability to alter or mutate genes. These mutated genes are known to be passed on from parent to child. Whether they can be carried out through blood transfusions or organ transplants needs more research.

As such, each body has a different reaction to nuclear radiation. Bruce’s body absorbed gamma radiation and heightened his anger issues. On the other hand, his cousin handled it much better.

The Hulk effect is closely related to all the levels of adrenaline during the fight or flight response. Anger leading to dilated pupils, less sensitivity to pain receptors, and increased blood flow to the muscles are normal reactions. Green skin and extra body mass are the additional effects of gamma poisoning in the Hulk.

Poll : 0 votes