5 lesser-known facts about Bruce Banner 

Dr. Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a Disney+ series that will premiere on August 17, 2022. It will notably expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe even further. The MCU has increased its spectrum with the release of many such Disney+ series, especially since the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Crossovers between these ever-evolving storylines make up the magnanimous MCU.

Fans of the comics are excited to see She-Hulk's character arc play out on screen. On July 24, Disney dropped the official trailer for the series on YouTube. The official plotline of the series reads:

"Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk."

The trailer is fun and absurd, exploring She-Hulk's newfound powers as she breaks the fourth wall. It starts with a glimpse of banter between the cousins – Bruce Banner, The Hulk, and Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk. Many other superhero cameos are teased in the trailer, and fans are eager to see the dynamics between all the characters.

The series is a great way to explore Bruce Banner's character a little more in-depth. Bruce's Hulk takes on many forms throughout all the comics and films. A whole web of psychological and physiological oddities surrounds the character. Thus, over the course of several plotlines, Bruce Banner is more than his mindless rage, and epic Hulk smashes. Before you catch up with the Hulks on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, check out these lesser-known facts about one of the original 6 Avengers.

5 facts about Bruce Banner that you might not know

1) His blood has powerful healing properties

Bruce Banner performing an emergency blood transfusion to save his cousin's life (Image via Marvel Comics)

In Planet Hulk, a storyline that ran through issues of the comic starting in 2006, is of Bruce Banner's blood having the potential to heal planet Sakaar. His blood fixes the barren planet, causing a flower to bloom. In an issue of Savage She-Hulk, he saves a wounded Jennifer Walters from dying by carrying out an emergency blood transfusion. She lives on to become She-Hulk and has just about the same abilities as her cousin.

2) He might, in fact, be immortal

We know of his healing powers primarily because of She-Hulk's incredible origin story. However, Hulk can also create multiple alter egos and mutates to survive. In one of the issues of the comics, Bruce Banner and his alter ego are the last creatures left on Earth after a nuclear war wipeout. Some mutant cockroaches gnaw at his body to the bone, but he survives it and heals quickly.

3) His anger primarily stems from unresolved childhood trauma

Snippets of Brian Banner from the Comics (Images via Marvel Comics)

Bruce's father, Brian Banner, was abusive towards him as a child. He believed Bruce was a mutant, called him a freak, and beat him up regularly. He even abused his wife and eventually killed her in a fit of rage. These events are a major cause behind Bruce's outbursts of anger as Savage Hulk. He represses his trauma to the point where it psychologically torments him and forces him to switch between alters.

4) He can see ghosts and astral spirits

Doctor Strange's astral form in the comics (Images via Marvel Comics)

Bruce gives his Hulk form the unique ability to see ghosts and astral spirits. This happened because Bruce Banner accidentally killed his father, and fearing he'd return to fight him, Bruce inevitably gave the Hulk this ability.

In the comics, he often teams up with Dr. Strange, as he is one of the only beings that can see him in his astral form. This ability might be depicted in future releases as the MCU expands.

5) 'Professor Hulk' is a mix of all of his previous forms

Bruce neglected his feelings and developed multiple personalities to keep his emotions repressed. In the comics, Dr. Leonard Samson, his long-time frenemy and genius psychiatrist, recognizes Bruce's trauma. He then forces him to face his biggest enemy: Brian Banner himself.

After the encounter, Bruce is able to deal with his emotions and frees himself from his erratic, savage form. All his personalities are combined to make the persona of Professor Hulk, his most ideal form. He has the mighty strength of Savage Hulk and the intelligence of Bruce Banner.

Viewers got to see this form of Bruce Banner in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and will see more of him in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Watching him in his relatively new, calm, and controlled form will be fascinating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far