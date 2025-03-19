3 Marvel Characters who can easily defeat Omni-Man (& 3 who would be obliterated)

Omni-Man, the popular Viltrumite warrior from the Invincible series by Image Comics, is one of the most terrifying 21st-century comic book protagonists. Blessed with the strength to conquer worlds, lightning speed, and an almost unkillable body, Viltrumites are known for destroying civilizations. Many comic fans wonder how a superhero would be fair in another comic universe.

Omni-Man, also known as Nolan Grayson, is a character created by Robert Kirkman for his Image Comics series Invincible. Father to the superhero Invincible, Mark Grayson, Nolan is shown to be a Viltrumite warrior sent to conquer and prepare Earth for their people's arrival. A twisted protagonist with god-like abilities and a brilliant character arc, Nolan has cemented his legacy in the comic universe.

After Omni-Man's recent rise in popularity, thanks to the Amazon Prime series Invincible, fans wonder if the Viltrumite would hold his own in Marvel's world. Marvel's universe is filled with characters who possess cosmic powers and unnatural abilities. Whether it is the Avengers, Magneto, or Thanos, some characters would hold their own against him, while some would get obliterated.

3 Marvel characters who can defeat Omni-Man

1) Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff as Scarlett Witch in Marvel Comics. (Image via Marvel.com)

Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, was born a mutant. She is known to possess magical powers that make her the strongest witch. The comics show many instances where Scarlet has caused irreversible damage, killed characters after losing control, and almost destroyed the world.

With abilities to bend the laws of nature with her magic, Scarlet would obliterate Omni-Man in minutes. An example of a standoff between a cosmic being and a Viltrumite is seen in the comics too. Atom Eve defeats Conquest in a single blow when she uses her complete powers.

While one can consider Wanda to be tenfold stronger than Atom Eve, her victory is inevitable in a battle against Nolan.

2) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer in Silver Surfer: Black #1 2019. (Image via X/@Doncates)

Silver Surfer, the unique silver cosmic being, is known to possess superpowers bestowed upon him by the devourer of worlds, Galactus. Silver Surfer has speed faster than light, strength that surpasses the likes of Thor, planet-busting energy blasts, and an invulnerable body.

While Omni-Man possesses many qualities himself, his chances against the Herald of Galactus don't seem very bright. Not only does he beat the Viltrumite in strength and speed, but also his cosmic ability to manipulate matter, energy, and soul leaves Nolan no chance.

3) Jean Grey (Phoenix Force)

Jean Grey as Phoenix in Phoenix #1. (Image via Marvel.com)

When bonded with the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey's powers excelled to levels beyond imagination. Now in sync with an entity capable of consuming stars, Jean's telepathic and telekinetic powers are no match for any protagonist seen across the Marvel universe.

Although Nolan's whole Viltrumite purpose is to conquer planets, never has he ever faced adversity as strong as Jean. With her abilities, Omni-Man faces annihilation beyond his worst thoughts. He would be atomized in just a blink of her eye or mentally destroyed before he even moved an inch. Against Jean, his obliteration is certain.

3 Marvel characters who would be Obliterated by Omni-Man

1) Hawkeye

Hawkeye, also known as Clint Barton, is a member of the Avengers and a sharpshooter assassin with no superpowers. In a match-up against Omni-man, Hawkeye's chances are next to none. A seasoned warrior like Nolan, with experience in conquering planets, would outwit any tactic or tech Hawkeye could use against him.

His kill-or-be-killed Viltrumite policy would make this fight a one-sided massacre.

2) Venom

Eddie Brock as Venom in Venom Beyond. (Image via Marvel.com)

The hit anti-hero protagonist from the Spider-Man universe, Venom, faces a certain end in a battle against Omni-Man. A formidable foe to many characters, his web-shooting abilities, and inhumane strength are not enough to face the Viltrumite. An off scenario might see the symbiote possess Nolan and take over the host but chances of Eddie Brock winning don't exist otherwise.

3) Captain America

The new suit design for Captain America issue #1, coming up in July 2025. (Image via Marvel.com)

Captain America the super soldier, possesses super strength, agility, speed, and a vibranium shield. Once a leader of the Avengers, Captain America also known as Steve Rogers, has stood tall against many formidable foes in his universe.

But standing up against Omni-Man is still not his cup of tea. A man with the power to smash Thanos' skull with his bare hands, the Viltrumite warrior would break Captain America in pieces in a battle. Captain America's heart and strategy might take him further than most could ever in a fight against the Viltrumite, but defeat is guaranteed.

Could Omni-Man survive in the Marvel Universe?

As readers must have seen often in the Image Comics' Invincible, how powerful Nolan is, Marvel Universe is in a league of its own. In the comics and the series as well, Omni-Man is showcased as the most powerful being, getting through his opponents like a piece of cake.

Street-level heroes and some mid-tier Marvel characters might not fare well against Nolan if push comes to shove. But the Marvel Universe is overloaded with cosmic beings and superheroes that would obliterate Omni-Man any day.

A hopeful crossover between the Viltrumite and Marvel's Universe might make an interesting watch for readers and fans someday. While many would destroy him in a battle, watching him take on Marvel heroes and villains is an assured spectacle.

