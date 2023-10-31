Thanks to the release of a broad range of captivating characters like Invincible, Spawn, and others, Image Comics has garnered notoriety and grown to be a serious competitor in the comic book industry since its foundation in 1992. The third-largest American comics publisher is led by eminent figures like Robert Kirkman, Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, etc.

Even though it's still not as well-known as Marvel or DC, Image Comics helped create a pantheon of outstanding characters who tackle more mature and relevant subjects. We examine the ten obscenely strong characters that have appeared in Image comics since the company's beginnings in this list of no particular order.

10 most powerful superheroes in the Image Comics universe

1) Radiant Red

Satomi Shen is Radiant Red (Image via Image Comics)

A fearsome and sympathetic superhero inside the Image Comics world, Cherish Chen, David Lafuente, and Miquel Muerto's creation, Radiant Red, debuted on the comic book scene in 2020. Satomi Shen is a devoted and committed mother in addition to her heroic persona, which adds substance and appeal to her character as she tries to balance her obligations as a defender, a mother, and a teacher.

Her symbiote gives her extraordinary skills such as incredible strength, speed, and durability, as well as the unique ability to manipulate energy, allowing her to use it for defense and offense. She shines as one of the most powerful champions in her comic book universe, thanks to her incredible armory.

2) Pitt

Pitt is more than a hulk-wolverine hybrid (Image via Image Comics)

Pitt, a character created by Dale Keown, first appeared in Pitt #1 in 1992. He is a genetically modified human-alien hybrid who was developed by the Creed extraterrestrial species as a killing machine. With crimson, pupil-less eyes, gray skin, no nose, sharp, huge fangs, and sizable claws, he resembles a hulk-wolverine mashup, but there are many things that set Pitt apart.

For instance, Pitt possesses telepathic abilities in addition to his physical prowess, toughness, berserker rage, claws, superhuman speed, and accelerated healing, to name a few. He also has a power called “Emotional Control,” using which Pitt can disturb other individuals' emotions in order to make them commit mistakes while fighting.

3) Savage Dragon

Savage Dragon was one of the first comics published by the company (via Image Comics)

Frequently referred to as "the Dragon," the Savage Dragon is an Image Comics character. He made his debut in The Savage Dragon #1 (July 1992), which was Erik Larsen's creation. In his initial appearance, The Dragon is revealed to be an amnesiac who was found in a burning field near Chicago with no recollection of his life before that. He is a gigantic, super-strong, finned-headed, green-skinned humanoid.

Later, it was revealed that Dragon was formerly an evil ruler by the name of Emperor Kurr, who was in charge of a starship-dwelling nomadic species of aliens. Kurr had picked Earth after hundreds of years of looking for a suitable new homeworld.

He possesses superhuman durability, regeneration, agility, stamina, strength, and telepathic resistance, among other abilities. He is a strong leader, a great fighter, and a master marksman.

4) Invincible (Mark Grayson)

Invincible is one of the most popular characters created by the company (via Image Comics)

Mark Grayson is a character created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker for Image Comics. He is the son of Nolan Grayson, also known as Omni-Man on Earth. His father is a member of the Viltrumites, an advanced extraterrestrial species. Given that Mark's mother was human, there was always a chance he would never develop the skills of his father.

One day, after spending the majority of his teenage years as an ordinary adolescent, he starts to show signs of strength, flight, and invulnerability. With his father's assistance, he dons a costume and starts fighting criminals. His superpowered identity ingeniously adopts the moniker "Invincible" after receiving warnings that he was not invincible during his civilian existence.

Due to his hybrid nature, Mark possesses both human and Viltrumite abilities. Given the biological similarities between humans and Viltrumites, Mark has the ability to surpass the strength of any pure-blooded Viltrumite. He can get stronger, quicker, and more resilient as he pushes himself, making him one of the strongest supers in the Image Comics universe.

5) Atom Eve

The show altered a bit of her origin, but Atom Eve is as radiant as ever (via Image Comics)

Another character that Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker developed for Image Comics is Atom Eve. She was developed in a lab as an experiment to alter a fetus and produce a government weapon.

The responsible scientist exchanged the child for the deceased child of a different family since he felt ashamed of what he had done. Eve moved in with the Wilkins, who gave her the name Samantha Eve Wilkins.

Since she was already well-versed in every single subject that could be taught to her, which proved to be an early example of her abilities, she was therefore regarded as a science prodigy at school.

The enigmatic scientist who had assisted in her creation cautioned her against using her powers before she became a hero because they might bring about her destruction. She continues to disobey this advice despite coming to understand that she has the ability to improve or destroy the world, and she joins the Teen Team, a gang of superheroes that hang out after school.

Atom Eve possesses the ability to rearrange matter. Her only limitation is her imagination, because she was endowed with an exceptional grasp of chemistry, the molecular structure of objects, and all of the laws of science. She can transform anything into anything else as long as she understands how it is formed.

6) Mighty Man

Mighty Man also received a one-shot back in 2017 (via Image Comics)

Created by Erik Larsen, Mighty Man in Image Comics is an ancient being that the wizard Fon~Ti fashioned to battle his enduring foe, Abner Cadaver. One of the consequences of the powers is that, regardless of the host's gender, they always transform him into a long-haired, blond guy with superhuman strength and flying abilities.

At the moment of death, the Mighty Man entity is transferred from one host to another. Fans may remark that this is similar to DC’s popular character, Shazam. Ann Stevens' physique changes if she slams her wrists together, and lo! there is a Mighty man.

Ann's consciousness maintains control over the Mighty Man form since the latter entity lacks an independent will or consciousness. Her dormant body travels to a different dimension when it changes into Mighty Man, and vice versa for Mighty Man changing into Ann.

Ann Stevens' body needs frequent sustenance, even if she is not physically active, in order for her identity as Mighty Man to endure. The Mighty Man possesses immense superhuman power. In addition to his superhuman strength and endurance, extraordinary speed, and almost impenetrable skin, he also possesses fast healing. According to how he has been described, Mighty Man is midway between Glory and Supreme in terms of strength and power.

7) Spawn

Spawn has even had a crossover with Batman! (via Image Comics)

Perhaps more than any other Image Comics hero, Spawn is the most well-known. Spawn used to be a man named Al Simmons, who was regarded as the greatest assassin and had extensive training.

Al Simmons was slain in a flaming conflagration by his buddy and partner, and as he had killed innocent people on purpose during his C.I.A. days, his soul was sent to Hell. In order to see his wife Wanda Fitzgerald again, Al struck a contract to sell his soul to a demonic entity known as "Malebolgia" when he was in Hell. But five years later, he returned as a peculiar Hellspawn. Al now battles both the armies of Hell and Heaven in an attempt to live.

Spwan is a monstrous, superhuman being with a wide range of abilities. He possesses superhuman strength, is virtually immortal, and has a deep grip on a force known as necroplasmic energy. Spawn may just revive himself and return, so it's difficult to kill him. His only known weaknesses are the Greenworld and the Dead's Zone; these places render him powerless.

8) Allen the Alien

Allen is immortal, Kirkman himself has said so (Via Image comics)

Another individual soaring from The Invincible Image comic universe is Allen the Alien. An attempt was made to produce a super Unopan that could battle the Viltrumites genetically, and the result was Allen. He was the only fetus to survive the experiment with both his body and mind intact out of all the tries.

As a result, he gained incredible strength and speed, remarkable healing capabilities, strong resistance to injury, the capacity to travel unaided in space, reflexes, near-light speed flight, and telepathy as a result of the procedure. Having been taught to battle since birth, he never lost until he faced off against a real Viltrumite.

Allen then became a "Champion Evaluation Officer" and toured space searching for entities strong enough to defeat him so they might be used against the Viltrumites.

Despite his previously discussed powers, Allen is capable of more. Allen survived being battered to a literal death by three skilled Viltrumite warriors. Rather than dying, he recovered and returned more powerful than before.

As he has previously survived something that ought to have killed him, he claims that whatever doesn't kill him somehow just makes him stronger and that perhaps nothing can. Additionally, he muses that since he could be "unkillable," he might be immortal.

9) Glory

Glory is a force of the supernatural — half-Amazon, half-demon (Via Image Comics)

Originally created by writer and artist Rob Liefeld, Glory is a character presently published by Image Comics. As the daughter of Lord Silverfall, Lord of the Underworld, and the Amazonian goddess Lady Demeter, Gloriana seeks to transcend the evil her father instilled in her and rediscover her humanity by living among humans.

Glory had been trained as an Amazonian warrior, but her demon blood prevented her from controlling her powers. After being rebooted by Joe Keatinge and Ross Campbell in 2012, The Modern Glory now comes from a realm where there are Amazons and Demons who are aliens. After this, Glory was also altered to be more muscular and adorned with battle scars.

Glory is endowed with the ability to fly, extraordinary strength, and extended durability since she is the daughter of two supernatural creatures. She also possesses the ability to "slip" across dimensions at any point where air and water collide. She has learned several martial arts styles, having been raised by a tough Amazonian. She can use a lot of mystical objects.

She can break spells with a single stroke of her sword; she has a magical bracelet named Shape, which is sentient; and in addition to all this, she has wielded a combat axe and a golden long spear.

10) Supreme

Moore has reinvented the mythos of many characters and Supreme is one of them (via Image Comics)

Rob Liefeld originally envisioned Supreme as a haughty, aggressive take on Superman for his imprint, Image Comics. Nevertheless, he gave Alan Moore control of the character after 40 issues.

Moore discarded all previous character continuity for Supreme and reimagined the character as a love homage to Silver Age Superman rather than just another vicious clone.

Joe and Joanne Crane of Littlehaven, USA, adopted a son named Ethan. When he was just five years old in 1925, Ethan was exposed to Supremium radiation, which gave him extraordinary abilities and turned him into Supreme.

In addition to turning his hair white, the radiation bestowed upon him a plethora of amazing abilities, such as flying, superhuman strength, near invulnerability, supersenses, the capacity to emit heat beams from his eyes, and speed supreme.

When he's not Supreme, he works for Dazzle Comics as a comic book artist as Ethan Crane. He falls in love with Diana Dane, a comics writer, and she eventually finds out about his double life.