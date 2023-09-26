Robert Kirkman drops details on Invincible season 2 antagonist 

Invincible, Prime Video's animated superhero series, captured the hearts of fans with its compelling storyline and character-driven drama in its debut season. Now, the wait for Invincible Season 2 is nearly over.

This new season promises to continue the journey of Mark Grayson, the young hero grappling with his father's shocking betrayal and the emergence of new adversaries, including the intriguing dimension-traveling villain, Angstrom Levy.

Robert Kirkman, Invincible's creator and executive producer, recently opened up about the rich tapestry of plots and subplots that fans eagerly anticipate in an interview with IGN. Sharing his insights during a comprehensive interview, Kirkman delved deeply into the storyline, highlighting the intricate character dynamics that will be pivotal in Invincible Season 2. Among these revelations, the introduction of the menacing Angstrom Levy took precedence.

Building upon Kirkman's revelations, this article aims to unpack the layers of the forthcoming season, delve into the multifaceted growth of central characters, particularly Mark Grayson, explore the evolving roles of Omni-Man and Atom Eve, and spotlight the genesis and ascent of Angstrom Levy as Invincible Season 2's primary antagonist.

Invincible Season 2: The story continues

Mark Grayson's journey as a budding superhero in Invincible has been a roller-coaster ride. In the upcoming Invincible Season 2, Mark will confront the remnants of his father's treachery and face off against new challenges, with Angstrom Levy leading the charge.

According to the released images, Levy, portrayed by Sterling K. Brown, remains faithful to his comic book depiction. However, the series might steer slightly off course regarding Levy's narrative. The dimensional traveler, Angstrom Levy, is not just another adversary for Mark.

In the original comics, Levy stands out as Mark's arch-nemesis, obsessed with acquiring insights into his alternate selves across dimensions and harboring a relentless vendetta against Mark. Kirkman hints that this enmity will take center stage in Invincible Season 2, overshadowing the underlying tension between Mark and his absent father, Omni-Man.

"I think that a lot of people who haven't read the comic are probably expecting Season 2 to have another advancement of the core story between Mark and Nolan," Kirkman shares.

However, he quickly asserts that Invincible Season 2 has more in store. While Nolan's storyline will progress, the expansive world of Invincible has various tales to tell. Kirkman emphasizes that Angstrom Levy's presence signifies this, labeling him a "Mark-centric villain." He further elaborates that Mark's evolution as a bona fide superhero will be tested and refined by the challenges posed by Levy.

"If you're a big Nolan fan, be excited for season two, but there are so many other stories in Mark's world and Angstrom Levy is a big signifier of that," Kirkman explains.

A glimpse into Angstrom Levy's character

Angstrom Levy's portrayal in the series, voiced by Sterling K. Brown, brings forth a more animated and vivid representation than in the comics. This deviation is intentional.

"What Sterling has been able to wring out of our scripts is something real and vibrant and genuine. A true villain, with a solid core of understanding that makes him as sympathetic and relatable as he is dangerous and terrifying," Kirkman reveals.

The show seems to offer Levy a depth of character not as explicit in the comics, rendering him not just as a villain but as a character with genuine motivations and sentiments. Kirkman heaps praise on Brown, noting his "remarkable range." This range is essential, given that the character Angstrom has multiple personalities from different dimensions, demanding a versatile acting prowess.

“If you look at his body of work, Sterling is able to play larger-than-life characters. He can be humble, thoughtful, caring, maniacal, flamboyant, just insanely gripping. When you have a character like Angstrom Levy that goes through some transformations personality-wise and also exists in a multiverse, you want somebody that can be all-encompassing in the way that you would expect," the show's creator reveals.

While the multiverse element is pivotal to Levy's abilities, Kirkman assures fans that the show won't overly dwell on it. Instead, the narrative will explore Angstrom's manipulation of this power and its potential consequences, leading to a dramatic clash with Invincible.

Mark Grayson's arc in Invincible Season 2

Season 1 painted a grim coming-of-age tale for Mark Grayson, who struggled to match up to his father, Omni-Man's reputation. Invincible Season 2 will further delve into his character as he matures, trying to fill the vacuum left by his father's departure. The challenges are manifold, and Kirkman suggests that Mark is set to navigate them with a mix of determination and vulnerability.

As Kirkman explains, Mark will inevitably be thrust more profoundly into the superhero world, tackling the incessant challenges that stem from Omni-Man's absence. Moreover, Season 2 of Invincible will shed light on the broader cosmos, introducing audiences to the extensive Invincible universe.

Roles of Omni-Man and Atom Eve in Season 2

While Angstrom Levy's emergence is significant, one cannot sideline Omni-Man's looming presence. Kirkman teases Omni-Man's sporadic appearances without revealing too much, suggesting he will resurface when least anticipated.

Atom Eve, portrayed by Gillian Jacobs, is also set to play a pivotal role in Invincible Season 2. Her standalone special unveils her tragic past, setting the stage for her involvement in the upcoming season. Kirkman deems this special knowledge essential for understanding her significance in the Invincible universe.

Invincible Season 2, premiering on Prime Video on November 3, 2023, is poised to take fans on an exhilarating journey, introducing fresh narratives while building on existing ones. With Kirkman at the helm, audiences are in for a treat.