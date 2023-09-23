Invincible season 2 will take one important theme from Spider-Man, as per creator

In the universe of superheroes, stories often cross paths in intriguing ways. As viewers gear up for the anticipated release of Invincible season 2, there's a growing buzz around its narrative direction. The new season promises to delve deeper into Mark Grayson's journey, shedding light on the complexities of his personal and heroic evolution.

So, what precisely did the show's creator, Robert Kirkman, have to say about the Invincible Season 2's trajectory? Rumors and speculations have been floating around, linking Invincible with another popular superhero - Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These comparisons have made fans curious: will Mark's journey in Invincible season 2 mirror Peter Parker's in the MCU? In essence, the answer is both yes and no. While Invincible season 2 will resonate with specific themes from Spider-Man's recent films, it will maintain its unique perspective, especially with its intense familial dynamics.

Mark's relationship with his father, Omni-Man, will be a central focus, distinguishing his storyline from Spider-Man's relationship with mentor Tony Stark.

Delving deeper into Invincible season 2: Kirkman's insights and the Spider-Man connection

Invincible season 2 is set to explore Mark Grayson's further development as a superhero. As the protagonist grapples with his identity and the weight of newfound responsibilities, viewers can expect a story of growth, challenges, and internal conflict.

This evolution of a young superhero keen to make his mark but apprehensive of the consequences is reminiscent of Peter Parker's journey in the MCU.

Balancing the thrill of superhero responsibilities with the mundanities of high school life is a shared experience for both characters. Their eagerness to fit into the superhero mold, combine, and rookie status in their respective universes further intensifies parallels.

However, it's essential to emphasize that while these themes might sound familiar to Spider-Man enthusiasts, Invincible brings its unique flavor to the mix. The series introduces a darker, more complex familial relationship that adds depth and layers to Mark's journey.

In a candid discussion with Polygon, Robert Kirkman, the mastermind behind Invincible, elaborated on the narrative direction for season 2. He alluded to Mark's internal battles, particularly his oscillation between wanting to emulate his father, Omni-Man, and the dawning realization and fear of turning into him.

"In some sense, Season 1 is Mark wanting to be his dad, and Season 2 is Mark being terrified that he might be his dad. But to take your analogy, if Season 1 is him trying to become a superhero in his own right, Season 2 is him getting there, and maybe regretting the speed with which he thrust himself into this position."

He continued:

"It's definitely a 'be careful what you wish for' situation, because now he's that guy he strived to be, and it's nothing but problems and this tremendous burden."

This theme of grappling with one's identity and the challenges of burgeoning power align closely with what Spider-Man underwent from Spider-Man: Homecoming to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Peter Parker was initially eager to step into Tony Stark's shoes, but by his subsequent adventure, he was riddled with doubt, especially after the death of his mentor.

Erik Sommers, the brain behind Far From Home, commented on Peter's transformation, highlighting the young superhero's struggle to accept his new reality. While this sentiment resonates with Mark's forthcoming journey in Invincible, it's crucial to note the differences.

The deep-seated familial connection truly sets Invincible apart from Spider-Man's arc. Mark's bond with Omni-Man, his biological father, is far more complicated than Peter's relationship with Tony Stark.

Omni-Man's shocking betrayal of Mark and his subsequent violent actions create a profound emotional chasm. In contrast, Tony Stark's bond with Peter was nurturing, culminating in his heroic sacrifice for the greater good.

Furthermore, the new season is set to balance fan expectations with fresh narrative elements. While fans eagerly anticipate more Omni-Man action, Kirkman assures viewers that the season will weave in surprises, some based on the original comic and some purely innovative. He said:

"So they're going to be surprised, too. It's great to be able to sit back and play with those expectations. So, without altering the story in any way, I think fans who are dying for more Omni-Man are going to be happy, and fans who are just invested in seeing the comic book story told are going to be happy. I'm very bullish on Season 2 of 'Invincible.' I'm anxious to see what people think of it."

In conclusion, while Invincible season 2 might echo specific themes from Spider-Man's MCU journey, it retains a distinctive voice. The more profound exploration of familial ties and personal identity will undoubtedly set it apart.

As fans across the globe eagerly wait, Invincible season 2 is poised to deliver a blend of familiar resonances and fresh twists. Mark your calendars for November 3, 2023, when the story unfolds on Prime Video.