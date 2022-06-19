Who is Boy Thunder? DC gives Superman his own sidekick like Robin in the upcoming comic

DC shares the story of Superman's short-lived sidekick, Boy Thunder, in the upcoming comic Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7. Created by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, the issue will be available at comic book stores in September 2022.

The comic book issue gets its main cover from Mora, and the variant covers are created by Pete Woods, Todd Nauck, and Joshua Middleton. Mora's cover gives us a picture of what Superman's sidekick would look like. Besides this, there's so much to learn about Superman's sidekick, so let's explore more details about the character.

What do we know about comic book featuring Boy Thunder?

DC Comics is set to introduce a new character to the continuity: Boy Thunder. The new superhero is teased in Batman/Superman: World's Finest Issue #7. The synopsis of the upcoming issue teases a conversation between the two superheroes.

Batman returns to his cave, where Alfred tells the vigilante that he has a visitor. Well, the visitor is none other than Superman, who flies Batman to Smallville. There, Superman mentions that he killed three villains in different worlds. After that, the two superheroes help a woman give birth when no one else is around to help her.

Batman/Superman: World's finest #7 will be out on September 20 (Image via DC)

Of course, the plot of the seventh issue sounds interesting, but what makes it truly intriguing is the introduction of Man of Steel's sidekick. In the issue, we'll learn that Superman, the Godly Kryptonian, has a sidekick named Boy Thunder. The issue didn't reveal much about the new character, but it did show his costume. Interestingly, the sidekick's costume takes us back to the Silver Age of Krypton.

"The untold story of Superman's short-lived sidekick is at last revealed, but what secret connection to one of DC's most timeless tales does this story foreshadow?" asks the solicit. "Only time will tell (that's a clue, folks)," says the World's Finest #7's synopsis.

Besides that, his costume hints at when Superman lost his powers. He used an outfit with a unique cape to help people and went by the name "The Nova" during that period. Boy Thunder's appearance compliments the same design as Superman's costume. Apart from all this, we'll have to wait a little longer to learn about the character. It would be interesting to see if the sidekick shares any connection with Superman's son, Jon Kent.

