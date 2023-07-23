Invincible Atom Eve special episode recap: A fascinating origin story of an intriguing character

To keep fans entertained while they wait for season 2 of the wildly popular superhero show Invincible, fan-favorite character Atom Eve has got her own special standalone episode that details the character's backstory. The episode was released on July 21, 2023, and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Atom Eve is a superhero who first made an appearance in the 2019 comic book series Invincible, written by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. She is a young woman with the ability to shape-shift and exert control over matter, enabling her to create and develop anything she imagines.

She is also a member of the Teen Team, a group of young superheroes who fight alongside Invincible.

Viewers get to witness a new side of this adored heroine in the brand-new solo episode. The episode follows the character as she tries to deal with the trauma of her recent experiences and is reportedly set after the events of Invincible season 2.

Invincible Atom Eve recap: A journey of self-discovery

The episode begins with a flashback to Samantha Eve Wilkins' birth, which is surrounded by intrigue and mystery. Samantha's mother Polly was a test subject in the government which gave her superpowers. However, the experiment also had a devastating side effect as Polly was unable to control her newly gained superpowers, killing several people and ending up in prison.

Samantha was also born with these superpowers, however unlike Polly, she was able to control them from a young age. She was raised by her father Brandyworth, a scientist who was also involved in the government experiment. Brandyworth trained Samantha to use her powers for good and she eventually became a superhero, known as Atom Eve.

A still from Invincible (Image via IMDb)

The episode then follows Atom Eve as she comes of age and learns to use her powers to fight crime. She also deals with the personal challenges of being a superhero, such as isolation and constant danger. However, she finds comfort and support from her friends and family who help her stay grounded and true to her purpose.

One day, she encounters Mark Grayson, the future Invincible. Mark, who is also a superhero, becomes friends with Atom Eve. Soon the duo finds themselves facing a common enemy: Eve's siblings who have all turned evil.

It is then revealed through a flashback that her siblings had been created in the same experiment as hers and have the same powers. However, since they were not raised by Brandyworth, they did not learn to control their powers and as a result have become evil and corrupt.

A still from Invincible (Image via IMDb)

Atom Eve and Mark team up to stop the villains before they wreak havoc in the city. The duo battles them in a series of epic fights and eventually succeeds in defeating them. The battle comes at a price as Brandyworth is killed in the crossfire. Despite the tragedy, the pair emerges victorious.

Not only have they saved the world but have found a new friend in each other. The episode ends with Atom Eve and Mark continuing their journey, together.

More about Invincible Atom Eve's synopsis and cast

The official synopsis of Invincible Atom Eve, as per IMDb, reads:

"In this special prequel episode, Samantha 'Atom Eve' Wilkins discovers her superpowers as a young girl - and must come to terms with her own sinister origins as she discovers a family she never knew she had."

While the character is voiced by actress Gillian Jacobs in Invincible, the character will be voiced by child actors Aria Kane and Jazlyn Ione in the upcoming origin story. The actresses will be voicing the younger incarnations of the character, which will give the viewers a glimpse into her life before she became a superhero.

This particular approach to show her childhood will be a great opportunity for fans to see her personality and powers over time.

However, this isn't to say that the episode won't feature familiar voices as numerous characters from Invincible will be making an appearance in the episode.

Among these characters is Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson or Invincible, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zachary Quinto as Robot, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson, and Mark Hamil as Omni-Man.

The standalone episode is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.