Invincible season 1 ending explained: Does Omni-Man leave the earth?

Invincible season 1 debuted on Prime Video in March 2021, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about animated shows. Created by Robert Kirkman, also behind The Walking Dead, the show is a retelling of his comic book series spanning 2003 to 2018.

There are a total of eight episodes in the first season of Invincible. This season follows the adventures of Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a teenage inheritor of his father Nolan's (J.K. Simmons) superpowers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Invincible season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the finale, Omni-Man leaves Earth after almost killing his son, Mark, sparking several questions about what happens next in the superhero world.

Invincible season 1 centers around Mark Grayson trying to balance his life as a regular teenager with his newfound superhero identity. Mark aims to live up to the strong superhero known as Omni-Man.

But things take a dark turn when Mark learns the terrible truth about his father's past and intentions to rule Earth. Mark has to face his father in an epic and terrible struggle as Nolan's actual aims surface.

Omni-Man’s departure in Invincible season 1: A father-son clash

A still from Invincible season 1: A father-son clash to remember (Image via Prime Video)

The finale of Invincible season 1 culminates in a brutal confrontation between Mark Grayson (Invincible) and his father. Mark tries to stop Nolan once he learns of his sinister plans to eradicate humanity for his Valkyroid race.

Mark suffers significantly in the intense and emotionally charged struggle that follows. Nolan's strength is overwhelming, and so, even with Mark's best efforts, he finds it difficult to strike his father.

The battle, which occurs across multiple locations, is not just physical but also emotional. Nolan forces Mark to witness the devastation he causes, killing thousands of innocent people to make his point: human lives are insignificant.

The fight ends with Mark severely injured, clinging to life on a mountain. Omni-Man, overcome by conflicting emotions, ultimately decides not to kill his son, but he leaves Earth behind, flying off into space.

Mark is saved by Cecil Stedman and the Global Defense Agency, who recover his barely alive body and place him in a special hospital for treatment. This leaves viewers wondering whether Omni-Man will return to face his son again.

What happens to Earth after Omni-Man leaves?

A still from Invincible season 1: What happens to Earth after Omni-Man leaves? (Image via Prime Video)

Following the catastrophic father-son fight, Invincible season 1 shows the aftermath on Earth. Though startled by Omni-Man's treachery, The Guardians of the Globe try to bring some order back.

At the end of the episode, they are more actively preserving peace and safeguarding Earth. Leading the charge in clearing the battle's rubble, Rex-Splode demonstrates how the team operates as a real unit.

Meanwhile, Mark’s recovery takes center stage as he reconnects with his friends and family. He presents a false story to the public about a neighborhood explosion, concealing the violent truth of Omni-Man's death.

Mark, returning as Invincible, is resolved to uphold his superhero reputation even as he heals the emotional wounds left by his father's treachery. Hinting at a new chapter in his personal life, he runs again with his friend William and his girlfriend Amber.

Omni-Man’s fate: Where does he go after leaving Earth?

A still from Invincible season 1: Where does Omni-Man go after leaving Earth? (Image via Prime Video)

At the end of Invincible season 1, Nolan Grayson’s departure from Earth leaves fans wondering about his next steps. One of the last Valkyrites, Omni-Man's choice to give up on his task is unheard of.

Valkyrites are known for their merciless nature; it is rare to find one defect or abandonment of their post. Nolan's choice to bid Earth farewell points to a significant change in his character, but what is to come?

After leaving Earth, Omni-Man travels to a planet known Thraxa in the comics where he muses over his acts and the actual nature of his mission. Nolan starts a new life on Thraxa, mulling over the damage he brought about and his strained relationship with his son. The program suggests a similar plot, allowing room for his possible comeback in the next seasons even though it does not confirm this.

The Coalition of Planets vs. Viltrum: The galactic war looms

A still from Invincible season 1: The Coalition of Planets vs. Viltrum: The galactic war looms (Image via Prime Video)

One of the most significant teasers in the Invincible season 1 finale is the mention of a larger intergalactic conflict brewing between the Viltrumites and the Coalition of Planets.

Allen the Alien, a warrior from the Coalition, informs Mark that Omni-Man’s departure might provide the perfect opportunity to take on the Viltrum Empire. The Coalition, made up of various alien species, stands against the Viltrumites’ ruthless conquest of planets.

The return of the Immortal and other villains

A still from Invincible season 1: The return of the Immortal and other villains (Image via Prime Video)

Despite the devastating loss of the Guardians of the Globe and the violence that ensues, Invincible season 1 leaves several threads dangling for future stories. One such thread involves The Immortal, who was killed twice by Omni-Man but is still alive.

After being resurrected by the Mauler twins, he is once again revived, setting the stage for his return to the fight. Cecil and the Global Defense Agency are working to bring The Immortal back, and he could join the Guardians of the Globe in future battles against powerful threats.

Along with The Immortal, several other villains are teased for future seasons. While cosmic dangers like the Sequids and the Flaxans are poised to resurface, the Mauler twins, Doc Seismic, and other Earth-bound enemies remain at large. According to the finale, Mark will have no shortage of enemies to handle while juggling his responsibilities as Invincible.

All the released episodes of Invincible season 1, 2, and 3 are now available to stream on Prime Video.

