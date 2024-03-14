Venom movies in order: Complete watching guide

Before the release of Venom 3, it is a wise idea to revisit the Venom movies to understand the journey of the symbiote-attached anti-hero so far. While Hollywood has seen many actors portray the challenging character, Tom Hardy’s Venom has received positive attention from fans.

For the uninitiated, Venom is an alien symbiote-bonded anti-hero named Eddie Brock from Marvel Comics. Although Eddie shares space with Spider-Man in the comics, he does not officially belong to the MCU timeline. Moreover, in comics, the symbiote has hosts other than Eddie, such as Mac Garagan and Flash Thompson, and even Eddie’s son Dylan.

In movies, the alien symbiote has had a more limited run. The first movie, Venom, was released in 2018, while Venom 3 has a release date of October 25, 2024, as of writing.

All Venom movies in the right watch order

Venom has three movies to its credit as of now (Image via Sony)

The Venom movies include two already-released movies based on the titular character, an upcoming third one, and a Spider-Man movie. The movies were released at different times, with the first movie arriving in 2018.

As per the release year, the watch order would be:

Venom 2018 Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Venom: The Last Dance 2024

Venom movies' timeline in the MCU

Venom has a brief presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Sony)

While the Venom movies were released at different times, their chronological order is different. The movies are set in the MCU timeline as per the events they represent. Watching the movies as per the order of the events in the MCU would put the character’s development in the right perspective.

The chronological watch order would be:

Movie Year in MCU timeline Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Starting flashback scene 1996 Venom 2018 Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the remaining movie 2019/2020 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2024

As per Marvel Studios, the time gap between the two Venom movies is about one and a half years. While there is no confirmation about the same, as of now, the timeline for Venom: The Last Dance can be assumed to be later than No Way Home.

Where to watch all Venom movies

At the time of writing this article, both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are available on Netflix. The 2018 film was previously streaming on Disney+ but moved out of the platform recently.

Spider-Man: No Way Home can be rented on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and other such platforms. However, it is due to arrive on Netflix anytime soon.

However, Venom fans must wait for the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance to hit theaters on October 25, 2024.

Every Symbiote in the Venom movies so far

Starting with the first movie, Venom movies have introduced some of the symbiotes from the Venom-verse of Marvel Comics. While the comics have many of them, the first movie started by introducing a few.

The symbiotes seen or referenced in the movies are listed below:

Symbiote The movie they were in Venom Venom, Venom 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home Riot Venom Phage Venom Toxin Venom Carnage Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Is Venom a good guy?

The answer to this question would be ambiguous, as Venom is a complex character. He was created when an alien symbiote found a host in a human. The character initially started as a villain but became more complex based on its host. Venom is known for his undying hatred for Spider-Man. However, he has his own sense of morality, which often makes him benevolent.

Moreover, when the symbiote wants to devour criminals and villains in a bid to eliminate them, Eddie often stops it in disgust. Together, Eddie and the symbiote do not harm the innocent but seek out and put the villains to a gruesome end.

Which actors have played Venom in the MCU?

Tom Hardy and Topher Grace have played the character (Image via Sony Pictures)

While actor Tom Hardy has become synonymous with the anti-hero after the two Venom movies, actor Topher Grace played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. However, in the movie, Eddie Brock, played by Grace, is shown dying in the end after a battle with Peter Parker. A blast supposedly destroyed the symbiote in the movie.

Grace’s take on the character and Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie Brock belong to two different versions and share no continuity or connection. Tom Hardy is set to reprise the role again in the third Venom movie.

For a brief time in Venom, Michelle Williams' Anne Weying became the host for the symbiote in the Marvel concept of She-Venom. Moreover, in Spider-Man 3, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker also donned the symbiote suit for some time before realizing how it was corrupting him.

What we know about the upcoming Venom 3

Venom 3 may be a closure for the franchise (Image via Sony Pictures)

Venom 3, or Venom: The Last Dance, is expected to be the conclusion of the Venom trilogy. Initially slated to release on November 8, the release date was pushed ahead to October 25, 2024. While there is no trailer yet, the title hints at a final adventure.

The plot may revolve around the alien symbiote leaving Earth and going back to Klytar. In the process, whether it leaves Eddie behind or the anti-hero faces a tragic death is not known as of now. However, knowing the character’s long presence in comics, this may not be the closure for the franchise but leads to Eddie’s introduction into the MCU.

Watch out for Venom: The Last Dance, which is expected to arrive in theaters in October 2024. Meanwhile, revisit all Venom movies to understand the character well.