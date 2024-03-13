Venom 3 gets its official title and new release date, details explored

The official title for Venom 3 was revealed to be Venom: The Last Dance and is expected to be released early in Fall 2024. The new title suggests a potential final chapter for Tom Hardy's character. Sony Pictures announced on Sunday, March 10, 2024, that the film date would be changed from November 8, 2024, to October 25, 2024.

In the first film of Marvel's anti-hero franchise, tech mogul Carlton Drake's symbiote experiments introduce Brock to Venom, an alien entity that needs a human host to exist. In the second part, Venom destroys Carnage, a serial killer Cletus Kassidy's psychotic symbiote.

In Venom 3, Kelly Marcel's directorial debut, Tom Hardy is set to return as Eddie Brock. Production on the sequel to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage started in October 2023 but was pushed to November following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The third installment of Sony's Venom franchise is titled Venom: The Last Dance, according to the company's announcement on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The film is set to be released in October 2024, making it the first franchise of Sony's Spiderman Universe to complete a trilogy.

The film will share the release date in theaters with Terrifier 3 by Cinedigm and The Wolfman by Universal/Blumhouse this year. Imax and PLFs will both be screening the third part of the series.

The filming of Venom 3 was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that began in July 2023. However, actress Juno Temple, who plays a lead character in the film said that in February 2024, they were almost done with the filming. Temple added that they were coming close to the end of the film by February.

Calling it a "wild, wonderful ride," Temple said that it was all new to her as the set was huge and noted that it was crazy and fun that she got to work with incredibly "cool people."

"I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one,” Juno Temple said.

Why is the movie Venom 3 named Venom: The Last Dance?

With the official title now out, fans are curious about why the film is named The Last Dance. While it may appear to provide a sense of conclusiveness to the film, it does not necessarily confirm that it is the last movie featuring Hardy as the symbiote Venom.

In The Last Dance, the writer may be referring to a final confrontation that could result in a significant outcome, such as the death of either the main character or the symbiote. However, if the conclusion isn't a sad one, perhaps it's centered around one last thrilling journey before the symbiote ultimately heads back to its home planet of Klyntar.

While the title The Last Dance may suggest a sense of finality in Venom 3, it is currently just speculation. Things will become clearer once Sony Pictures releases the upcoming movie trailer, which is anticipated to be soon.