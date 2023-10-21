Spider-Man 2 offers a lot more than 19 inches of Venom with several symbiotes, symbiote suites, and hints of some iconic blood-red symbiote samples in the hands of a terrorist for the future. Developed by Insomniac Games, the third title in the series not only follows the path laid by Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) but takes it up a notch with two playable webbed heroes.

Venom has been teased since the post-credit scene of the first game, and this was followed up with a post-credit scene in Miles Morales. In this, Venom finally appears, revealing the scary black symbiote everyone is familiar with in the comics.

Disclaimer: The following article discusses the different symbiotes from Spider-Man 2 and contains major story spoilers.

All Symbiote characters in Spider-Man 2

Symbiotes have formed an essential cornerstone of Marvel lore ever since Spider-Man's black suit debut in Amazing Spider-Man—issue #252 (May 1984). Since then, the alien species originating from Klyntar has expanded to include Knull and Thor mythology with Gorr the God Butcher.

Venom is undoubtedly the most iconic symbiote and the first to debut in comics. Let's briefly discuss Venom's character and role in Spider-Man 2 and other symbiote characters in the game.

Venom

The scary Venom in Spider-Man 2 ((Image via Insomniac Games)

Venom is one of the most iconic antagonists of Spider-Man, perhaps rivaled only by Green Goblin. Originally debuting as just a black suit, the character has sometimes expanded from a villain to an anti-hero, spawning the entire symbiote narrative corner of the Marvel comics.

The iconic black symbiote makes his appearance in Spider-Man 2 and showcases how truly terrifying he is, corrupting Peter and Harry throughout the story. Venom leaves Harry and merges with a dying Peter during a pivotal moment in the story, forming this universe's iconic black suit. Venom is also the one to take down Kraven the Hunter, and he ends up being the final antagonist of this game.

Agent Venom (Harry Osborn)

Agent Venom with black Raimi Suit in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

In the first act, Harry reveals the secret behind his cure for the genetic terminal disease, and it's a familiar black symbiote. While in the comics, a war veteran, Flash Thompson, becomes Agent Venom, in Insomniac's interpretation, it's Harry Osborn.

With Venom, Harry temporarily heals from his disease and becomes the vigilante inspired by Spider-Man. However, this partnership is shortlived as Venom betrays Harry, choosing a dying Peter and essentially leaving the former host to succumb to his genetic disease, knocking at death's door.

Scream (MJ)

Scream in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

One of Venom's most scary powers is turning people into symbiote hosts, and in the story of Spider-Man 2, he turns MJ into one of the other most iconic symbiotes, Scream.

This yellow and red symbiote is easily recognized by her distinct color scheme and massive hair. With MJ as Scream, Peter is forced to fight his loved one in the story as Venom reveals his true intentions.

Venom spawns - Agony, Phage, Riot, and Lasher

The Venom spawns in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

After Venom reveals his true form, he spawns several offspring by taking over the citizens of New York. While they remain nameless, they are a clear nod to the iconic Venom spawns from the comics: Agony, Phage, Riot, and Lasher.

All Symbiote suites in Spider-Man 2

Throughout the story, Peter Parker gets three suits related to the symbiotes: the Black Suit, the Symbiote Suit, and the Anit-Venom Suit.

Other than these two, Peter Parker also has the Webbed Black suit, the Venom suit from the Sam Raimi & Toby Maguire Spider-Man 3 (2007) movie, and the Classic Black suit from the comics when it first debuted in the Marvel comics Amazing Spider-Man #252 and Secret Wars #8.

That said, let's look at the three main symbiote suits from the game.

Black Suit

The Black Suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

Peter's Black suit is unlocked during the sixteenth main mission, "Good Men." After Kraven pushes Peter to the brink of death, Harry's suit goes to him, covering him fully and revealing the Black suit.

Symbiote Suit

Symbiote Suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Symbiote Suit is unlocked at the end of the twenty-first mission, "It Choose You." After defeating the Lizzard and restoring Dr. Corners to his original human form, he shows Peter a meteorite. Peter then learns the true identity of the symbiote, resulting in its transformation into the symbiote suit.

Anti-Venom Suit

The Anti-Venom suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

The anti-Venom suit is unlocked during the thirty and the penultimate main mission, "Set Things Right." After Miles and Mr Negetive defeat the symbiotes in the alternate dimension, they return to the real world, where Peter will not only be healed but also get the new Anti-Venom suit and different abilities.

Is Carnage in Spider-Man 2?

Spider-Man 2 teases the origin of Cletus Kasady, the host of Carnage (Image via Insomniac Games)

Carnage is teased in Spider-Man 2 during the Flame mission storyline featuring Wraith (Yuri) and Peter Parker. As the vigilante duo tries to stop a cult led by a terrorist, The Flame, they discover it to be none other than Cletus Kasady. During the final mission of the storyline, Peter and Wraith fail to stop him from acquiring a red symbiote sample as he declares,

"And when the Crimson Hour rolls over this earth, it shall bring the truth, judgment, and Carnage."

Carnage is the second most popular symbiote of all time, after Venom. While Venom sometimes walks the thin line between good and evil like a true anti-hero, the blood-red symbiote is far off in the deep end. Like its host, the serial killer Cletus Kasady, Carnage is truly despicable.

While this game does not feature Carnage, its clear tease hopefully means a spin-off title like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, perhaps bringing back Venom in a more defined playable role.

Can you play as Venom in Spider-Man 2?

You can play as Venom in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Yes, you can play as Venom in Spider-Man 2, although that is only during a short section of the mission, "Don't be scared." After Peter is able to separate the symbiote suit, he takes it to Harry in Oscorp Tower, who wants the Venom instead of destroying it like Peter wanted. In the scuffle, the container breaks, with the symbiote latching onto Harry, forming the true form of Venom.

After this, players can rampage as Venom in Oscorp Tower, followed by an extended chase scene, jumping onto a helicopter. The section ends with Venom hunting Kraven and biting his head off.

Overall, Spider-Man 2 brings several symbiotes from the comics to life and teases Carnage for the future. With three distinct symbiote suits, which one is your favorite in the PS5 exclusive title?