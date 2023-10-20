Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Carnage cameo explained

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has arrived after an eagerly anticipated wait, delivering Insomniac's signature high-energy action in the superhero genre. Everything, from the storyline to the gameplay, is top-notch. However, what truly stirs excitement are the subtle nods and references to iconic Marvel villains. While these villains haven't been officially confirmed, the hints provided are ample to instill the belief that you'll soon encounter them.

A prime example of such a villain reference within Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is none other than Carnage, the arch-nemesis of Venom, who is regarded as one of the most formidable adversaries.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has already introduced the captivating storyline of the Venom symbiote and its unsettling impact on New York City's streets while also expertly laying the groundwork for upcoming developments. This article offers insights into the appearance of Carnage in the game.

Everything you need to know about the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Carnage cameo

The tale of Cletus Kasady, the host of Carnage. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 skillfully excels not only in its narrative and gameplay aspects but also in its portrayal of the characters' origin stories. One such story on display is the tale of Cletus Kasady, the host of Carnage. Rather than immediately diving into Carnage's story, Insomniac carefully lays the groundwork for his introduction in a seamless and well-executed manner.

The Flame is, in fact, Cletus Kasady in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It all commences during the main campaign when Peter joins forces with The Wraith (Yuri) to undertake missions. These characters find themselves pitted against a crazed terrorist known as The Flame. As the narrative unfolds, you'll realize that The Flame is, in fact, Cletus Kasady, with a sinister desire to employ the symbiote to unleash chaos and devastation.

The primary mission of Spider-Man and The Wraith is to thwart The Flame's sinister plot, which involves sabotaging an Oscorp train transporting a sample of the Venom symbiote.

The Flame captures the symbiote sample. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As the mission unfolds, there will come a point where a pivotal scenario unfolds. During this sequence, Spider-Man cannot prevent them as he is struck by the train coach carrying the symbiote sample. However, with the assistance of the Wraith, he manages to halt the train. To do so, he throws his entire strength into stopping it, eventually succeeding, but not without taking a hit in the process.

After that, The Flame and his team arrive on the scene, seizing one of the symbiote samples from the train coach. The Flame then discloses his true motivations for capturing the symbiote sample.

After securing the symbiote sample, The Flame and his troops depart from the location. But before leaving, Flame's words to Spider-Man send shivers down the spine and foreshadow an ominous future. His ominous declaration goes:

"And when the Crimson Hour rolls over this earth, it shall bring the truth, judgement and Carnage".

These chilling warnings leave no doubt that Carnage is poised to become a significant presence in the Insomniac Spider-Man universe.

The exact form of his involvement, whether through downloadable content or Spider-Man 3, remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Carnage will emerge as the most formidable adversary Peter Parker will face in the coming days.