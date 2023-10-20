Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All missions list

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will not run for 40 or 50 hours, it will keep you occupied for at least a couple of dozen. The main story runs for around 15 hours. With a completionist approach, it will take around 25 to 30 hours to finish. This means you can complete the game over the weekend if you wish to. To help you keep track of things, we have listed all the main missions and the side mission categories in the title.
Spider-Man 2 is a linear single-player game that sticks to what made the earlier titles in the series shine and polishes it further. It wastes no time and thrusts you into the crux of the action, starting with Sandman from the get-go. While I personally felt it had a few pacing issues early on, the game picks it up soon and delivers a commendable performance.
So, what are the missions that await you in Spider-Man 2?
All main missions list in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
In total, there are 31 main missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. They are as follows:
- Surface Tension
- One Thing At A Time
- Show Me New York
- Roll Like We Used To
- Not On My Watch
- Amends
- Healing the World
- Bad Guys On the Block
- Make Your Own Choices
- Master Illusionist
- A Second Chance
- Science Buddy
- Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt
- Funky
- Good Men
- The Flames Have Been Lit
- Stay Positive
- Wings Of My Own
- New Threads
- It Chose You
- Wake Up
- I’m the Hero Here
- No Escape
- Anything Can Be Broken
- Dont Be Scared
- Trouble With Harry
- This Isn’t You
- Set Things Right
- It’s All Connected
- Finally Free
- Together
While this list should give you a good idea about where you stand in the story, you can definitely check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending explained guide to learn about how the game ends and where it might lead in the future.
One thing to note is that once you complete these missions, there's no way to go back and redo them again, as the title lacks a Mission Replay mechanic.
Thankfully, one of the devs confirmed it's something that is being worked on and will likely be added to the game before the end of the year, along with an NG+ mode.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 side missions
The game offers you the following variety of side missions, apart from stray criminal activities:
- Brooklyn Visions - Five missions
- Cultural Museum - Two missions
- EMF Experiments - Nine missions
- FNSM App Requests - Six missions
- Hunter Blinds - 11 missions
- Prowler Stashes - Seven missions
- The Flame - Four missions
- Unidentified Targets - Eight missions
Completing all of them will help you out significantly towards unlocking all 40+ Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophies and getting the coveted Platinum for the game.
If you are yet to start your adventures in the streets of NYC as the two iconic webslingers and are worrying whether the title is worth it, check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review to make up your mind.