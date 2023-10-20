Marvel's Spider-Man 2: All missions list

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will not run for 40 or 50 hours, it will keep you occupied for at least a couple of dozen. The main story runs for around 15 hours. With a completionist approach, it will take around 25 to 30 hours to finish. This means you can complete the game over the weekend if you wish to. To help you keep track of things, we have listed all the main missions and the side mission categories in the title.

Spider-Man 2 is a linear single-player game that sticks to what made the earlier titles in the series shine and polishes it further. It wastes no time and thrusts you into the crux of the action, starting with Sandman from the get-go. While I personally felt it had a few pacing issues early on, the game picks it up soon and delivers a commendable performance.

So, what are the missions that await you in Spider-Man 2?

All main missions list in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In total, there are 31 main missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. They are as follows:

Surface Tension

One Thing At A Time

Show Me New York

Roll Like We Used To

Not On My Watch

Amends

Healing the World

Bad Guys On the Block

Make Your Own Choices

Master Illusionist

A Second Chance

Science Buddy

Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt

Funky

Good Men

The Flames Have Been Lit

Stay Positive

Wings Of My Own

New Threads

It Chose You

Wake Up

I’m the Hero Here

No Escape

Anything Can Be Broken

Dont Be Scared

Trouble With Harry

This Isn’t You

Set Things Right

It’s All Connected

Finally Free

Together

While this list should give you a good idea about where you stand in the story, you can definitely check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending explained guide to learn about how the game ends and where it might lead in the future.

One thing to note is that once you complete these missions, there's no way to go back and redo them again, as the title lacks a Mission Replay mechanic.

Thankfully, one of the devs confirmed it's something that is being worked on and will likely be added to the game before the end of the year, along with an NG+ mode.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 side missions

The game offers you the following variety of side missions, apart from stray criminal activities:

Brooklyn Visions - Five missions

Cultural Museum - Two missions

EMF Experiments - Nine missions

FNSM App Requests - Six missions

Hunter Blinds - 11 missions

Prowler Stashes - Seven missions

The Flame - Four missions

Unidentified Targets - Eight missions

Completing all of them will help you out significantly towards unlocking all 40+ Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophies and getting the coveted Platinum for the game.

