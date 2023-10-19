Does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have a New Game Plus (NG+)?

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 set to become available in less than a day's time, there's plenty that players still don't know about the hotly-anticipated Insomniac Games title. Apart from the story that has been tightly kept under wraps, fans are uncertain whether options like New Game Plus and Mission Replay are part of the proceedings.

The New Game Plus is slowly becoming a staple of video games, with developers introducing it to increase the replayability of their titles. The question then is - does Spider-Man 2 provide players with an NG+ mode?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does not feature a New Game Plus (NG+) mode, at least for now

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't feature a New Game Plus or a Mission Replay option at launch. This is a blow to the overall replayability of the game. Such features allow players to redo specific missions for their enjoyment or play the entire title again with late-game abilities, skills, and suits unlocked.

Imagine having a vanilla set of suits and abilities your first time in the title. Once you have finished that playthrough, you will have unlocked items like the Symbiote suit and its powers.

An NG+ mode will allow you to play the entire game right from the beginning, donning the iconic Black Suit and utilizing all its perks.

When might Marvel's Spider-Man 2 get a New Game Plus (NG+) mode?

All hope is not lost. Replying to a user who asked whether the game has NG+ or Mission Replay on X (formerly Twitter), James Stevenson, the Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games, stated that they were "working on an update for those features, but they won't be in Day 1."

Regarding a tentative timeline for this update, Stevenson clarified that it would likely see the light of day by the end of this year, i.e., 2023. This is excellent news for the fanbase, with less than three months left in the year.

As mentioned above, features like NG+ and Mission Replay will vastly improve the game's replayability, longevity, and post-main story content.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review

This Marvel's Spider-Man entry received universal acclaim from critics once the review embargo was lifted earlier this week. In my review of the game for Sportskeeda, I gave it 9 out of 10, praising its narrative, characters, graphical fidelity, and NYC. The title holds a 91 must-play rating on Metacritic, although this will likely change after the global launch.

Steering past the debate about whether Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the greatest superhero video game now, there is no doubt that it is one of the best titles of all time in the genre.