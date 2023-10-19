Can you play as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Once Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirmed that Venom will be present in the sequel, one of the foremost queries has been whether the iconic Symbiote will be playable. This is not a surprising demand, given that the anti-hero character from the Spider-Man comics was playable in earlier games, too, with the best being in Ultimate Spider-Man. Yet, the question still remains whether players will get to take Venom's reigns in the latest title.

Well, we have jotted down everything you need to know about Venom being playable in Spider-Man 2.

You can play as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but only for a short while

You can play as Venom in the game, although only for a little while. This will be in the mission 'Don't be scared' in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Once Peter is able to take off the Symbiote suit, he decides to head to Oscorp Tower to help Dr. Connors destroy it. When he finally reaches there with the canister containing the alien, Harry is already waiting for him.

Having been without the Symbiote for a long time, Harry is extremely weak. While Peter wants to destroy it because of the danger, Harry wants it to save himself. He lashes out at Parker with his crutches to get to the Symbiote. The canister breaks in the scuffle, and the alien latches on to Harry.

Given Harry's extremely weakened state and the desire to bond with the Symbiote, the complete Venom transformation takes place, with the long serpentine tongue, sharp teeth, and the giant physique. Before Peter can fight him, Norman steps in. This allows Venom to get hold of Spider-Man and incapacitate him. This is where you get control of the iconic anti-hero.

With Venom, you will rampage through the laboratories to escape Oscorp Towers. The humans, with their non-lethal weapons, are no match. You get a look at the villain's strength and powers. The melee combo results in the right arm growing long tentacles for the last hit.

You dash through doors and breach through. Not only can you parry ranged bullets and missiles, but you can also catch and shoot them back. You can also grab hold of an enemy and either throw or attack them. It is quite clear that humans with batons and guns are no match.

Hunters then arrive in a helicopter, shooting at Venom. You dash towards it and jump outside, crashing the aircraft and stepping out. Kraven and his army soon appear. Once you have dispatched all waves, their boss finally arrives in for a fight in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Venom has two special abilities that you can use, while Kraven has a shield and a spear. After a decent fight, with both exchanging snippets of dialog, the Symbiote manages to get the better of the Hunter himself.

Venom finishes off Kraven (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

The fight ends with Venom chomping Kraven's head off. After this, you will no longer get the opportunity to play as the former in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as he becomes the main villain. The entire Venom playable section runs for around 20 minutes, depending on how long it takes you to fend off enemies.

All in all, this was an exciting section in-game, with the visuals harking back to the Hulk's rampage in The Avengers (2012). It provided something that fans were looking forward to without making Venom an ally in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.