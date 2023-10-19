If you have been following the hype and fanfare around Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ever since its announcement, you must have heard about its seamless, fast travel. The marketing has been done to better explain why the game is a PS5 exclusive and how it utilizes the powers of the current current-gen console’s SSD.

Having sunk in around 20 hours into the game, I can tell you all you need to know about the fast travel mechanic - how to do it, its limitations, how fast it is, and whether you should do it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here, and it is undoubtedly one of the greatest superhero video games of all time. The title has a map almost double the size of the NYC we saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. With such an increase in the gameworld, Insomniac Games introduced a quicker fast travel option and the Web Wing mechanics.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fast travel guide

To unlock fast travel to a district, you will have to complete various activities that are available there - side missions like Marko’s Memories, Prowler’s Stashes, and more. Once you have completed a sufficient number of them, you will reach level 2 District progress and can fast travel to that location.

To fast travel in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you need to do the following:

Ensure that fast travel to the desired district is unlocked. Press the PS5 DualSense controller’s touchpad to bring the in-game menu and the map.

Use the left joystick to move the cursor to the desired position on the map where you want to fast travel.

Once you have decided, press and hold the triangle button on your controller.

With the command confirmed you will instantaneously swing into that part of the city.

Once the review embargo lifted, a couple of clips showcasing the game’s fast travel system appeared on social media. The community lapped up how quick the mechanic actually was, providing a seamless experience as promised.

Web Wings (Image via Insomniac Games)

Some players wondered whether the hold-to-confirm section was actually hiding a loading in-game for the fast travel. Mike Fitzgerald, Director of core technologies at Insomniac Games, spoke against it in a ResetEra post, stating:

“That’s a hold-to-confirm prompt, not hiding a load. If anyone wants to check, they can look at how late it’s possible to cancel it out when they’re playing.”

He further mentioned:

“Last month, I brought up whether we should remove the hold-to-confirm, mostly to address that accusation we were seeing. But it was correctly pointed out to me that having a confirmation window was important for player usability, which at the end of the day is far more important than Internet cred points (even though we love our Internet cred points).”

Expand Tweet

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is exceptionally made in the technical sense, its fast travel will remain one of its most talked about features for months to come. If you still haven’t decided whether to purchase it, check out our review to make your decision.