Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker and Miles Morales all skills

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now finally available for players to dive into. Unlike the previous two titles, the game contains both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as fully playable characters. This means double the number of suits and abilities that you have to unlock and try out. Adding the Symbiote into the mix increases the number even further.

In the matter of skills in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, there are some that are specific to Peter and Miles and others common to both of them. These are unlocked by Skill Points. We have jotted down the skills accordingly in this guide.

Marvel's Spider-Man common skills for both Peter and Miles

Common skills in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

These are the common skills available to both webslingers in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Slingshot Launch - Hold L2 and X to charge and use this ability. It will launch the hero up in the air.

Hold L2 and X to charge and use this ability. It will launch the hero up in the air. Bounce Up (unlock Slingshot Launch) - Hold triangle near an enemy that is in the air. It will smash them back onto the ground and bounce right up, letting you extend the air combo.

Hold triangle near an enemy that is in the air. It will smash them back onto the ground and bounce right up, letting you extend the air combo. Air Swap (unlock Bounce Up) - Press circle immediately following an air attack that will make you come right behind the enemy as a dodge.

Press circle immediately following an air attack that will make you come right behind the enemy as a dodge. Leap Off Bounce (unlock Air Swap) - Press and hold X when adjacent to an enemy who is in the air to leap off of them and have them bounce off the ground.

Press and hold X when adjacent to an enemy who is in the air to leap off of them and have them bounce off the ground. Web Swing Combo (unlock Leap Off Bounce) - As you use a swing kick, press the triangle once the hit lands to do a follow-up attack that will take the enemy higher in the air.

As you use a swing kick, press the triangle once the hit lands to do a follow-up attack that will take the enemy higher in the air. Wall Thrash (unlock Web Swing Combo) - When an enemy is up against a wall, repeatedly press the square button to throw a flurry of blows.

When an enemy is up against a wall, repeatedly press the square button to throw a flurry of blows. Web Whip (unlock Slingshot Launch) - Press and hold the triangle button to web up the weapon in an enemy’s hand and then use R1 to take it off of them and hit them with it.

Press and hold the triangle button to web up the weapon in an enemy’s hand and then use R1 to take it off of them and hit them with it. Web Throw (unlock Web Whip) - You can now throw enemies by holding the triangle button that has been webbed up, electrified, or Venom Stunned.

You can now throw enemies by holding the triangle button that has been webbed up, electrified, or Venom Stunned. Directional Yank (unlock Web Throw) - Hold the triangle button and then press either L2 or R2 to pull and drag the enemy sideways. You can use this to slam them against objects and structures.

Hold the triangle button and then press either L2 or R2 to pull and drag the enemy sideways. You can use this to slam them against objects and structures. Web Yank Slam (unlock Directional Yank) - Press and hold the triangle button and then press both L2 and R2, which will let you slam the enemy into the ground.

Press and hold the triangle button and then press both L2 and R2, which will let you slam the enemy into the ground. Heavy Lifting (unlock Web Yank Slam) - With this unlocked, you can now throw Brute enemies that have been webbed up, electrified, or Venom Stunned. Directional Yank will also work on them.

With this unlocked, you can now throw Brute enemies that have been webbed up, electrified, or Venom Stunned. Directional Yank will also work on them. Web Line Double Takedown (unlock Wall Thrash or Heavy Lifting) - Unlocking this will allow you to pick up two enemies and web them up when you use Perch Takedowns while on a Web Line.

Unlocking this will allow you to pick up two enemies and web them up when you use Perch Takedowns while on a Web Line. Loop de Loop (unlock Slingshot Launch) - While you are diving in NYC, press and hold R2 to “perform a super-kinetic loop maneuver,” which will provide an extra boost of speed.

While you are diving in NYC, press and hold R2 to “perform a super-kinetic loop maneuver,” which will provide an extra boost of speed. Corner Tether (unlock Loop de Loop) - While you are swinging in the city, press and hold the circle button and the left joystick towards the direction of a building to promptly sling around the corner.

While you are swinging in the city, press and hold the circle button and the left joystick towards the direction of a building to promptly sling around the corner. Spider-Jump (unlock Corner Tether) - Press L1 and X, allowing you to use a Spider-Jump while swinging or gliding.

- Press L1 and X, allowing you to use a Spider-Jump while swinging or gliding. Spider-Dash (unlock Corner Tether) - Press L1 and the triangle button, allowing you to do a Spider-Dash while swinging or gliding.

Press L1 and the triangle button, allowing you to do a Spider-Dash while swinging or gliding. Aerial Escapades (unlock Spider-Dash or Spider-Jump) - This will allow you to partially recharge both Spider-Jump and Spider-Dash when you perform air tricks, point launches, use wind tunnels, corner tether, and dive.

This will allow you to partially recharge both Spider-Jump and Spider-Dash when you perform air tricks, point launches, use wind tunnels, corner tether, and dive. Combo Resupply (unlock Slingshot Launch) - You will have the possibility of getting a free gadget show when you conclude a 4-hit melee combo.

You will have the possibility of getting a free gadget show when you conclude a 4-hit melee combo. Perfect Dodge Recharge (unlock Combo Resupply) - With this unlocked, your abilities will get partially recharged when you manage to do a perfect dodge.

With this unlocked, your abilities will get partially recharged when you manage to do a perfect dodge. KO Recharge (unlock Perfect Dodge Recharge) - With this unlocked, your abilities will get partially recharged when you do KO’s, FInishers, and Stealth Takedowns.

With this unlocked, your abilities will get partially recharged when you do KO’s, FInishers, and Stealth Takedowns. Parry Disarm (unlock Slingshot Launch) - If you are able to successfully parry a light enemy’s attack, it will force them to drop their weapons if they are holding any in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

If you are able to successfully parry a light enemy’s attack, it will force them to drop their weapons if they are holding any in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Parry: Web Blast (unlock Parry Disarm) - When you web up an enemy that you have parried, it will add flyback to the webbed-up reaction.

When you web up an enemy that you have parried, it will add flyback to the webbed-up reaction. Amped (unlock Parry: Web Blast) - If you successfully parry an enemy’s attack, it will grant you additional focus.

If you successfully parry an enemy’s attack, it will grant you additional focus. Gadget Resupply (unlock Amped or KO Recharge) - When you perform a Finisher, you will immediately get one of your gadget shots resupplied.

When you perform a Finisher, you will immediately get one of your gadget shots resupplied. Fired Up (unlock Gadget Resupply) - The higher your combo count runs, the more the Focus gain rate will be.

The higher your combo count runs, the more the Focus gain rate will be. Ultimate Assist (unlock Fired Up) - Unlocking this will increase the rate gain for Symbiote Surge and Mega Venom Blast meter.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Miles Morales skills

Miles Morales' skills in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

These are the skills available for Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Venom Dash - Press L1 and the triangle button together to dash toward an enemy with a burst of Venom and use it to shove an enemy away.

Press L1 and the triangle button together to dash toward an enemy with a burst of Venom and use it to shove an enemy away. Venom Punch: Concentrated Force (unlock Venom Dash) - This will make Venom Punch through a force in a cone from the primary target, shoving back any enemy caught in it.

This will make Venom Punch through a force in a cone from the primary target, shoving back any enemy caught in it. Venom Dash: Double Dash (unlock Venom Punch: Concentrated Force) - Follow a Venom Dash with the press of an L1 and a triangle button to perform a free second Venom Dash.

Follow a Venom Dash with the press of an L1 and a triangle button to perform a free second Venom Dash. Venom Jump (unlock Venom Dash) - Press L1 and X together to lift enemies in a circle around you into the air and then apply Venom Stun on each of them in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Press L1 and X together to lift enemies in a circle around you into the air and then apply Venom Stun on each of them in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Venom Jump: Mastery (unlock Venom Jump) - Once this is unlocked, you will have your Venom Jump recharged to 50% if you perform it on a single target.

Once this is unlocked, you will have your Venom Jump recharged to 50% if you perform it on a single target. Venom Smash: Jolt (unlock Venom Jumo: Master or Venom Dash: Double Dash) - When you use a Venom Smash, press L1 and the circle button again to launch the enemies into the air.

When you use a Venom Smash, press L1 and the circle button again to launch the enemies into the air. Chain Lightning: Power Overwhelming (unlock Venom Smash: Jolt) - Unlocking this will increase the number of people affected by Chain Lightning from 3 to 6.

Unlocking this will increase the number of people affected by Chain Lightning from 3 to 6. Thunder Burst: Static Boom (unlock Chain Lightning: Power Overwhelming) - This will add a second charge to your Thunder Burst.

This will add a second charge to your Thunder Burst. Reverse Flux: Boost (unlock Chain Lightning: Power Overwhelming) - If Reverse Flux pulls 4 or more enemies in, as soon as they hit, they will create three lightning bolts that will strike additional targets.

If Reverse Flux pulls 4 or more enemies in, as soon as they hit, they will create three lightning bolts that will strike additional targets. Galvanise: Shock & Awe (unlock Thunder Burst: Static Boom or Reverse Flux: Boost) - When you shoot an enemy up into the air with Galvanise, hold the triangle button to pull the enemy down and slam into the ground, generating a bioelectric blast hitting any enemy in AoE.

When you shoot an enemy up into the air with Galvanise, hold the triangle button to pull the enemy down and slam into the ground, generating a bioelectric blast hitting any enemy in AoE. Bio-Siphon (unlock Venom Smash: Jolt) - Unlocking this will allow you to recharge your abilities slightly when you attack and hit Venom Stunned enemies.

Unlocking this will allow you to recharge your abilities slightly when you attack and hit Venom Stunned enemies. Venom Clouds (unlock Bio-Siphon) - With this skill unlocked, Venom Abilities will generate a Venom Cloud that has the ability to heal you, recharge your abilities, and stun enemies.

With this skill unlocked, Venom Abilities will generate a Venom Cloud that has the ability to heal you, recharge your abilities, and stun enemies. Critical Venom Stun (unlock Venom Clouds) - Once this is unlocked, Venom Stunned enemies may become Critically Stunned, allowing you to use a Finisher on them without the need to use a Focus Bar.

Once this is unlocked, Venom Stunned enemies may become Critically Stunned, allowing you to use a Finisher on them without the need to use a Focus Bar. Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of Light (unlock Venom Smash: Jolt) - This will upgrade Mega Venom Blast to have a large radial flash of light that will blind all human enemies that are not caught in the damage area in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This will upgrade Mega Venom Blast to have a large radial flash of light that will blind all human enemies that are not caught in the damage area in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Mega Venom Blast: Self-care (unlock Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of Light) - The moment you use Mega Venom Blast, it fills up your Focus.

The moment you use Mega Venom Blast, it fills up your Focus. Mega Venom Blast: Recharge (unlock Mega Venom Blast: Recharge) - This increases the meter gains of Mega Venom Blast.

This increases the meter gains of Mega Venom Blast. Mega Venom Blast: Overcharge (unlock Mega Venom Blast: Self-care or Recharge) - For the number of enemies Mega Venom Blast hits, you will partially recharge your abilities.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker skills

Peter Parker's skills in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. (Image via Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

These are the skills available for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Spider Whiplash - Press L1 and X together to push enemies up in the air.

Press L1 and X together to push enemies up in the air. Spider Rush (unlock Spider Whiplash) - Press L1 and the triangle button together to push yourself forward, damaging enemies along the path in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Press L1 and the triangle button together to push yourself forward, damaging enemies along the path in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Spider Rush: Tornado (unlock Spider Rush) - With this unlocked, Spider Rush will pull enemies towards Spider-Man from afar.

With this unlocked, Spider Rush will pull enemies towards Spider-Man from afar. Spider Rush: Express Webbing (unlock Spider Rush: Tornado) - Spider Rush will now web the first three enemies it hits.

Spider Rush will now web the first three enemies it hits. Spider Barrage: Heavy Impact (unlocks Spider Rush: Express) - When you use the Spider Barrage flurry, the last hit will trigger a larger concussive AoE, which can affect more targets.

When you use the Spider Barrage flurry, the last hit will trigger a larger concussive AoE, which can affect more targets. Spider Shock (unlock Spider Rush) - Press L1 and the circle button that will shoot out electrified web lines to shock enemies and leave them in a vulnerable attack.

Press L1 and the circle button that will shoot out electrified web lines to shock enemies and leave them in a vulnerable attack. Spider Shock: Overload (unlock Spider Shock) - This will make Spider Shock able to send out an overloaded power surge, which will chain to affect additional enemies.

This will make Spider Shock able to send out an overloaded power surge, which will chain to affect additional enemies. Spider Barrage: Brute Force (unlock Spider Shock: Overload) - This will allow you to recharge Spider Barrage faster in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This will allow you to recharge Spider Barrage faster in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Spider Whiplash: Electrifying (unlock Spider Barrage: Brute Force or Heavy Impact) - Spider Whiplash will henceforth emit a powerful electrified pulse that will stun enemies in an AoE.

Spider Whiplash will henceforth emit a powerful electrified pulse that will stun enemies in an AoE. Symbiote Strike (unlock Spider Whiplash) - Press L1 and the triangle button that will launch Spider-Man towards enemies, gathering them up and finally throwing them into the air.

Press L1 and the triangle button that will launch Spider-Man towards enemies, gathering them up and finally throwing them into the air. Symbiote Yank (unlock Symbiote Strike) - Press L1 and X together to get hold of several enemies and pull them towards you.

Press L1 and X together to get hold of several enemies and pull them towards you. Surge: Don’t Resist (unlock Symbiote Yank) - With this unlocked, Surge meter gains get increased.

With this unlocked, Surge meter gains get increased. Surge: Ready to Glow (unlock Surge: Don’t Resist) - As soon as you use a full Surge bar, abilities are fully recharged.

As soon as you use a full Surge bar, abilities are fully recharged. Surge: Alien Harmony (unlock Surge: Ready to Glow) - Unlocking this will allow Surge mode to last significantly longer.

Unlocking this will allow Surge mode to last significantly longer. Surge: Power Strike (unlock Surge: Alien Harmony) - Abilities will recharge in half the time when in Surge mode.

Abilities will recharge in half the time when in Surge mode. Symbiote Strike: Extended (unlock Symbiote Yank) - This will increase the distance traveled and the number of enemies that the ability can grab in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This will increase the distance traveled and the number of enemies that the ability can grab in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Symbiote Yank: Empowered (unlock Symbiote Yank) - This will ignore the limit on the number of enemies that have been pulled in by Symbiote Yank.

This will ignore the limit on the number of enemies that have been pulled in by Symbiote Yank. Symbiote Blast: Might (unlock Symbiote Yank: Empowered or Extended) - This makes Symbiote Blast cause a bigger reaction and deal more damage.

This makes Symbiote Blast cause a bigger reaction and deal more damage. Symbiote Punch: Symbiote Slam (unlock Symbiote Blast: Might) - With this unlocked, you will be able to send Brutes flying back with Symbiote Punch in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

For those who are yet to make up their mind on whether they should buy the game, check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review to learn what awaits within.