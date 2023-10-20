Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guide: How to access the Deluxe Edition bonus suits

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated sequel to one of PlayStation 4's most beloved exclusives, is finally out in the wild. Much like the previous two Spider-Man games, the sequel features a huge catalog of iconic Spidey suits, gadgets, and other items you can craft and unlock as you advance through the main story and complete certain side activities.

If you have pre-ordered or purchased the game's Deluxe Edition, you can access an entire set of exclusive suits for Peter and Miles right from the start of your adventure. The Deluxe Edition includes a few classic Spider-Man suits and also a few original designs from Insomniac and other PlayStation first-party developer.

However, getting access to these suits can be a bit confusing, especially in the game's early hours. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Deluxe Edition suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

When can you access the Deluxe Edition content in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a rather lengthy prologue featuring one of the most spectacular boss fights in any open-world game. After the opening cutscene, you eventually gain control of both the Spider-Men, i.e., Peter and Miles, as they battle Sandman, aka Flint Marko, across the entirety of the west coast of New York.

Once you defeat Sandman and his minions (Sand Clones), you will be tasked with setting up the FNSM (Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man) app and halting several criminal activities across the city. After doing the first few tasks on the FNSM app, you will eventually be given access to the "suit selection" menu.

In the suit selection menu, scroll down to the bottom of the list to access the Deluxe Edition suits. The Deluxe Edition suits don't have any color variations like most of the base game suits do. However, their unique look and designs make up for that.

What does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition include?

Coming at $80, the Deluxe Edition is not a necessity if you just want to experience the base game storyline of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. However, it is something you won't want to miss out on, especially if you enjoyed the customization aspect of the previous games. Here's everything you get with the Deluxe Edition:

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980)

The base game for PS5

Tactical Suit

Aurantia Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Exclusive photo-mode add-ons

2 Skill points

The Deluxe Edition bundle is also available as an upgrade option for players who bought the Standard Edition of the game.

How do I upgrade Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Deluxe Edition?

Upgrading to the Deluxe Edition is quite a straightforward process for Standard Edition owners. You can choose to upgrade your copy of the game to the $80 version in two different ways. The first option is to buy the "Deluxe Edition Upgrade" from the PlayStation Store, which will appear under the DLCs tab for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The second option is to get the Deluxe Edition upgrade by selecting the option in-game, which pops up whenever you boot up the game. The Deluxe Edition upgrade costs $10 and includes all ten exclusive suits for Peter and Miles, the photo-mode add-ons, and the additional skill points. This applies to both digital and physical editions of the game.