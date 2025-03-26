Kelsey Grammer set to return as Beast in Avengers: Doomsday, fans rejoice

Among the many superheroes announced in Marvel's anticipated casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday, the one that seems to have caught the attention of fans is that of Kelsey Grammer, who will return to play the role of Beast, the genius mutant with an animal side from the original X-Men franchise.

After Marvel recently integrated Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU with the third Deadpool movie, it is slowly bringing other prominent characters from the X-Men universe to the MCU. Beast, who was portrayed by Kelsey Grammer in X-Men: The Last Stand, will be the latest character to join the hoard and may have a primary role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Grammer's return to the role seems to have also excited fans of the franchise as he is one of the legacy stars in the superhero universe.

This return was hinted at in the post-credit scene of The Marvels, where Beast made his first appearance after years. Now, he will join all the other announced cast members in what could be the biggest Marvel film to date.

"OMG AN X-MEN IN AN AVENGERS MOVIE?!"- Fans share excitement as Kelsey Grammer is confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday

The casting announcement of Avengers: Doomsday was always supposed to be a big event and there were speculations about other characters in the weeks prior. But it seems that even hardcore Marvel fans did not anticipate Kelsey Grammer's return as the iconic Beast.

This led to many excited reactions on social media platforms, primarily X, where multiple fans wrote about how thrilled they were to see the X-Men universe slowly merge with the mainstream MCU.

User @ReignOfPride said, for instance:

"OMG AN X-MEN IN AN AVENGERS MOVIE?!"

Other fans also had similar reactions to the news.

"WERE ONE STEP CLOSER TO MONICAS RETURN AND SEEING THE X MEN UNIVERSE SHE WAS TRANSPORTED TO YESSSS"- another user wrote.

"Okay… that one caught me off guard"- yet another user wrote.

"Finally some good casting news. He appeared in the mid-credits scene for The Marvels, so this makes sense."- another user wrote.

After failing to generate sufficient interest in a lot of their new projects, Marvel will be glad to see this one work out, and with the early reactions in the casting phase, it seems that Avengers: Doomsday will indeed be one MCU film to look forward to.

Who is Beast in Marvel?

In the film series, Beast, or Dr. Hank McCoy, is a mutant possessing ape-like superhuman physical strength and agility, along with genius-level intellect. The character was played by Kelsey Grammer in X-Men: The Last Stand, the third of the original trilogy.

The character was also played by Nicholas Hoult in X-Men: First Class, where a younger version of Beast was depicted. In the X-Men universe, Beast has been one of the pivotal characters in the story and has participated in all major plotlines in the films he appeared in.

Perhaps, Avengers: Doomsday will also use him in a primary role. If not, fans may be left disappointed, given how much excitement Grammer's return has sparked.

More details about Avengers: Doomsday will arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.

