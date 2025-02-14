Does Captain America: Brave New World have a post-credits scene? Explained

Captain America: Brave New World was released in theatres on February 14, 2025, and finally featured Sam Wilson stepping into the shoes of Captain America. Being Anthony Mackie's first solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it serves as a sequel to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while also building on plot threads from films like The Incredible Hulk and Eternals.

As is the case with every Marvel Studios film, Captain America: Brave New World also features a post-credits scene - meaning that this scene plays once all the credits are done rolling. However, it is the only credits scene that the film features. So, for the fans who are looking forward to checking out one more scene after the credits - then it will certainly be worth staying back once the climax is over.

The post-credits scene for the fourth Captain America movie sets up the MCU in a huge way and teases what's to come next.

Warning: Spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene teases the multiverse and more

At the end of Captain America: Brave New World, Samuel Sterns aka The Leader is apprehended by authorities and put into the Raft for enacting his revenge and almost causing a war between the United States of America and Japan. Not to mention, turning President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross into a big red Hulking monster and killing a lot of people in the process as well.

Following his arrest and being put into the Raft, he is visited by Sam Wilson who was visiting President Ross in his cell as well. During the post-credits scene, Sam tells Sterns that his revenge against the United States of America and the President caused the deaths of many. However, Sterns - who is also now one of the smartest people in the world - says that he has seen something more dangerous.

He says that he has been calculating and noticing through the years and knows that Sam will go to any lengths to save the world that he is in. However, what will he do when the others come? Teasing a multiversal threat, the film ends here as it gives fans an idea of what's to come next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Given that the next two Avengers movies- Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars - deal heavily with the multiverse and are set to be the culmination of the Multiverse Saga, it is pretty clear that Marvel Studios is finally laying down the seeds for those movies here.

This can also be the reason why Sam Wilson will be rebranding the Avengers going forward as that's a question that the film deals with as well. However, what exact threat Sterns is teasing still remains to be seen.

What is Captain America: Brave New World about?

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth Captain America film and is directed by Julius Onah. It is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five and features Sam Wilson as he goes up against the United States of America's government while also trying to fight a dark conspiracy. The official synopsis reads:

"Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

Fans can check out the film on the big screens as it is playing in theatres right now.

