And Just Like That... season 3: Release date and time, plot, and everything we know so far

And Just Like That... is a comedy-drama series that is essentially a sequel to the popular HBO series Sex and the City, which ran between 1998 and 2004. It was created by Michael Patrick King following the cancellation of a third installment of the Sex and the City movie.

And Just Like That... premiered on Max in December 2021. It was renewed for a third season in August 2023 and is due to be released on May 29, 2025.

Kim Cattrall steps down from her Sex and the City role as Samantha Jones for this spin-off, leaving the trio of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) to navigate life in the Big City in their 50s, more than a decade after the events of Sex and the City 2.

Max Original's "And Just Like That" Season 3 Photo Call - Source: Getty

When will And Just Like That... season 3 be released?

The third season of the series is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, 29 May 2025, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. It will consist of 12 episodes, each released weekly.

These episodes can be streamed with a relevant subscription to Max, which starts at $9.99 a month.

Premise of season 3

Season 3 of And Just Like That... will continue to follow Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they explore change in their lives, as seen in season 2. Carrie adjusts to life in her new apartment after selling the one she shared with her late husband, Mr. Big, and reconnecting with her former flame, Aidan (John Corbett).

She and Aidan decided to give their relationship a "five-year pause," and fans are excited to see if they decide to be together despite that. She's also tasked with writing her very first fiction novel.

Carrie outside her new apartment. Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax

Miranda continues to explore her sexuality and attraction to women after her split from non-binary struggling comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Meanwhile, Charlotte resumes her job at the high-end gallery and begins to traverse her skills beyond being a devoted wife and mother.

Fans are also abuzz with the idea that Kim Cattrall will appear as Samantha Jones following her cameo in the season 2 finale.

Watch the trailer for season 3 of And Just Like That... below:

Cast of season 3

The third season will retain most of its characters, featuring an ensemble of:

Mario Cantone as Antony Marentino

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

Charlotte, Lisa, Carrie, and Seema. Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax

Expect more of Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi) and Joy (Dolly Wells) in season 3 as Antony and Miranda's love interests from season 2. The show also signed on Mehcad Brooks, Jonatha Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green for unknown roles in this new season.

Stay tuned for the season premiere of And Just Like That... on Max this Thursday, May 29.

