Cynthia Nixon states Miranda's arc with Che Diaz in And Just Like That... is complete

Cynthia Nixon began portraying Miranda Hobbes over 25 years ago, from Sex and the City which premiered in 1998 to the sequel And Just Like That..., which is slated to return for its third season in 2025. Over the years, the actress has seen many characters come and go, but more recently, she sees the departure of her character's love interest, the nonbinary standup comedian Che Diaz in And Just Like That... seasons 1 and 2, played by Sara Ramirez.

A couple of months after it was reported that Ramirez, who played Che Diaz in the show, would not be returning in the third season, Nixon reflected on her co-star’s exit. In an interview with Variety in her New York apartment, Nixon shared that Miranda and Che created “such a controversial character, but such an amazing character.”

However, the actress noted that the showrunner felt that Che’s character had already done what they were meant to do in the show. Nixon noted:

“I think they felt, and Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Nixon and Ramirez, who spent two seasons together on the show, had developed a friendship in real life. Cynthia Nixon also shared in the interview that she and Ramirez are “now frequent texting buddies.”

Cynthia Nixon talks about playing Miranda Hobbes

Miranda’s queer storyline with Che in And Just Like That... was fit for Cynthia Nixon following her coming out as gay in 2004. But regardless of Diaz’s departure from the show, Nixon has found likeness in the fictional character she’s played for half a century.

She told Variety:

“I’ve grown much more like [Miranda] as I’ve grown older, and she’s grown much more like me.”

The Sex and the City star also put much appreciation to the writers for bringing Miranda closer to Nixon:

“It was nothing that I was advocating for, but smart writers, particularly on long-term projects that keep going and evolving, try [to] put as much of the real person in that character as they can, because that’s one of the things that makes television or film or theater so powerful—when the person playing the role has a personal connection.”

Cynthia Nixon will be back again to play Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That... season 3 with most of the main cast—Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, John Corbett, and Nicole Ari Parker.

However, Ramirez is not the only one who will not be returning for the show’s third season. Karen Pittman, who plays Nya Wallace, is reportedly sitting out the upcoming season as well due to scheduling conflicts, according to a statement from a Max spokesperson.

