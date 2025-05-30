How many episodes are there in And Just Like That season 3? Episode count and more

And Just Like That season 3 premiered on May 29, 2025, exclusively on Max. Subscribers to Max, which offers both ad-supported and ad-free plans, can stream the show. Following its usual weekly schedule, new episodes drop every Thursday.
And Just Like That season 3 will feature 12 episodes. Set in New York City, the series continues to follow the changing lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they deal with friendship, love, and personal growth in their 50s.
This season, Carrie and Aidan Shaw's on-again relationship continues, Miranda's life after Che Diaz is explored, and Charlotte tries to find a balance between her work and family life. Familiar faces return, while new characters are introduced, adding depth to the ongoing stories.
A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE
Episode count of And Just Like That season 3
And Just Like That season 3 contains a total of 12 episodes. Season 1 had 10 episodes, while season 2 featured 11. For season 3, the first six episodes will be released weekly as part of part one, followed by the remaining six episodes in part two.
Episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays starting from May 29, 2025. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 45 to 60 minutes.
Read More: And Just Like That... season 3: Release date and time, plot, and everything we know so far
Production, direction, and cast
Michael Patrick King, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, John Melfi, Elisa Zuritsky, and Julie Rottenberg serve as executive producers for And Just Like That season 3. The characters in the series were originally created by Darren Star, based on Candace Bushnell's first book.
Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Kristin Davis (Charlotte), and John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) return as main cast members. Sara Ramirez (Che Diaz) and Karen Pittman (Nya Wallace) will not appear this season.
New additions include Rosie O’Donnell as Mary, Cheri Oteri in an undisclosed role, and Patti LuPone in a special character arc. Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green also join the cast in recurring roles.
Filming for the season began earlier in 2024, with several scenes shot in recognizable New York locations, including Lincoln Center Plaza.
Read More: And Just Like That... season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 arrives
Plot of the series
And Just Like That season 3 continues the journey of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate middle age in New York City. Carrie is back with Aidan but faces emotional and logistical challenges. Miranda explores her identity after separating from Che Diaz, while Charlotte adapts to returning to the workplace and balancing her family responsibilities.
The season explores themes of friendship, love, aging, and self-discovery. Supporting characters like Anthony, Joy, and Giuseppe get more screen time. While Samantha’s role remains uncertain, the door for her return remains symbolically open.
Also Read: Cynthia Nixon states Miranda's arc with Che Diaz in And Just Like That... is complete
Stay tuned for more news and updates on And Just Like That season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses.