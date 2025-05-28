And Just Like That... season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 arrives

And Just Like That... is the sequel series to the ever-popular HBO series by Darren Star, Sex and the City. And Just Like That... was created by Michael Patrick King for Max after the cancellation of a third Sex and the City movie.

And Just Like That... follows three of the four protagonists of Sex and the City, as they navigate life in New York in their 50s. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are joined by Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) on their adventures of friendship, romance, and continued self-exploration.

Cover image for And Just Like That... season 3. Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax

The series premiered on HBO Max in December 2021. The third season will premiere this Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for And Just Like That... season 2. Readers' discretion is advised.

A quick recap of And Just Like That... season 2

Season 2 of And Just Like That... brought back nostalgia for Sex and the City fans, as Carrie reunites with a former flame, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), with whom she'd had a very tumultuous relationship before eventually marrying the late Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

However, the star-crossed pair comes to a difficult decision in the aftermath of Aidan's teenage son Wyatt's car crash - a five-year break, until his three sons are out of school.

This is upsetting for Carrie, who'd sold the apartment she shared with Mr. Big for a new, larger one, in the hopes of accommodating Aidan and his sons. She adopts a kitten whom she names Shoe, and hosts one last dinner party to pay homage to her apartment - for which she employs a Michelin-star chef.

Carrie's version of The Last Supper. Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax

Charlotte also initiates difficult conversations with her husband, Harry (Evan Handler), urging him to step it up with helping her run the house and their two children, as she picks up her old gig at the art gallery in a quest to explore her skills beyond being a doting wife and mother.

Miranda is still discovering areas of her sexuality following her divorce from Steve (David Eigenberg). She ends her relationship with comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) after their outburst following their show getting cancelled, prompting a queerphobic standup set, seemingly aimed at Miranda.

She decides to make amends with both of them, just for closure, and pays a visit to Steve on Coney Island, where the two acknowledge the areas where their relationship lagged and hug it out. Che, however, was not so welcoming to Miranda's warm gesture.

The season finale also welcomed Kim Cattrall's iconic Samantha Jones in a cameo, the fourth limb to this trio of besties, reaffirming the idea that her friendship is still very much close to Carrie's heart. She flies in from London to bid farewell to Carrie's memorable apartment.

Charlotte, Lisa, Carrie, and Seema. Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax

Lisa deals with guilt following her miscarriage, wondering if it was her lack of enthusiasm that wished the baby away. She eventually comes to terms with the fact that perhaps she was not ready for that change in her life.

Seema is also seen reeling from her impromptu confession of love to film director Ravi, after declaring to Carrie that she was not interested in investing any more time into the relationship.

To deal with her mixed feelings, she books the two of them a beach vacation in Greece, where the pair are seen sipping cosmos as the season comes to a close.

The 12-part third installment to And Just Like That... will premiere this Thursday, May 29, 2025, with a new episode released weekly.

