Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 ending explained: Who killed Enrico Vigilante? His connection to the Secret Service Agency revealed

Italian crime drama series Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 brings crime and mystery to Netflix's roster. What starts as a retired intelligence officer trying to find the truth about her son's death becomes a full-on investigation of getting to the bottom of an unsolved mystery during her heyday in the Secret Service.

Her son's mysterious death may have brought Sara back into action, but it's not why she stays there throughout the series. Sara's revenge on his son's killer opens an even deeper web of crime, corruption, and betrayal that's connected to an unsolved mystery from her past and a man named Enrico Vigilante, who was once a prime target of the Secret Service Agency.

But, despite knowing who the enemy is and the shocking identity of the person who has been covering his crimes, it's still a dead end for Sara and Teresa. They are fighting a much bigger system. However, despite the lack of hope for a true resolution and change, Teresa takes revenge and kills Vigilante, who has been a master puppeteer throughout Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1.

One man, however, comes out scot-free, again, repeating what happened years ago.

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 ending: Teresa takes justice into her own hands and kills Vigilante

Enrico Vigilante has been on the Secret Service Agency's radar for many years, but he's never been brought to justice. The former head of the agency, Massimiliano, also fails to nail Vigilante before he dies, despite making it his life's mission to hunt the criminal down. However, in an act of out-of-the-books assassination, Teresa kills Vigilante, doing what any former agent before her couldn't do.

Teresa killing Vigilante at the end of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 is some sort of conclusion for many things. For one, it has always been the agency's job to hunt and bring Vigilante to justice, and Teresa, who was heading the agency before its shutdown, is simply doing her job. Secondly, it's a revenge for killing her lover, Sergio.

As the later episodes of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 reveal, the father-and-son thugs who kidnapped and killed Sergio are working for Vigilante and not Sergio's boss, Tarallo. They get hold of Aldo's, the father, phone, which Teresa then hands over to Anna Maria to hack. They believe that what Aldo has been sending will lead them to Vigilante.

At the end of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1, Teresa tells Sara that their hunt for Vigilante is a dead end. Anna Maria has found nothing about his whereabouts except that he likes to run. In the end, Teresa is telling the truth but is also withholding a lie from Sara. She knows where Vigilante likes to run, so she tracks him down. In the jogger's park, she shoots him dead.

Part of the reason why Teresa decides to bring justice into her own hands is because, by the end of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1, they realize that taking the legal route won't give them justice. Like what happened before, Vigilante will only slip through their fingers. By killing the man, Teresa ends his crimes once and for all.

Lembo comes out of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 scot-free

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 ends with Sara finding out the real reason why Vigilante has come out scot-free and unpunished for his actions all these years. Despite his blatant crimes, the man has remained free to do even more heinous acts, and it's because someone from inside the Secret Service Agency is protecting him.

Catapano, a former colleague in the agency, went with Massimiliano to the meeting in Rome all those years ago. However, he wasn't allowed during the actual meeting with Lembo. Via a flashback, it's revealed that Massimiliano found evidence that Vigilante was planning an attack in Florence, so he went to Rome to relay what he found to the higher-ups, but he received much opposition.

He wasn't allowed to continue with an investigation because his interceptions weren't found credible. Shortly after that, the attack happened, people lost their lives, and many were injured. The real culprit, as Sara realizes, has always been Lembo, who has been funding Massimiliano's unit. He has been the one covering Vigilante in the agency.

When Sara confronts Lembo about it at the end of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1, he provokes her that even Massimiliano didn't try to bring him to justice. With the agency promptly shut down and Sara's lack of evidence of Lembo's unethical connections with Vigilante, he comes out facing no repercussions for his actions.

Is Edoardo Belliti alive at the end of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1?

The end of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 reveals that journalist Edoardo Belliti has made it out alive. He's Sergio's journalist friend who has all the ammunition to exposé Tarallo and the entire racket of his campaign. He is presumed dead early in the episode after he is ambushed by the same thugs who kidnapped Sergio.

There's also a scene showing how his supposedly dead body is thrown into the water. However, Edoardo is alive and has managed to escape from the thugs twice, and goes to the airport to go to Lisbon. His exposé on Tarallo, however, continues after Pardo finds the pen drive Edoardo has secretly left in his daughter's stuffed toy. It contains everything on Tarallo's political scandal.

While Tarallo is dead by the end of the series, which is also Vigilante's doing after he realizes that Tarallo won't be a yes-man to him anymore, the exposé is enough to reveal the organized crime behind Tarallo's campaign. By exposing Tarallo and his crime-funded electoral campaign, it's safe to say that whoever worked with Vigilante can't repeat the same stunt in the future.

