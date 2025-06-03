Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Sara: Woman in the Shadows is a six-episode Italian crime drama premiering on Netflix on June 3, 2025. Based on the book series Le indagini di Sara by Maurizio de Giovanni, the show follows Sara, a retired Secret Service agent, who returns to work after her son’s mysterious death. All episodes will be available to stream at once.

Ad

In Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1, Sara's life takes a dark turn after the sudden death of her son. She reconnects with her old coworker Teresa, who agrees to help her, but only if Sara goes back to her old life as a spy.

Along with police officer Pardo and photographer Viola (her son's pregnant partner), they start to look into a dark plot. The story is about Sara's search for the truth, but it also shows how hard it is for her to deal with her grief, her desire for revenge, and the uncomfortable truths she learns about her son's life.

Ad

Trending

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 features a talented ensemble, including Teresa Saponangelo, Claudia Gerini, Flavio Furno, and Chiara Celotto.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1: Full list of main cast

Teresa Saponangelo as Sara

Teresa Saponangelo at "I Limoni D'Inverno" Red Carpet - The 18th Rome Film Festival - Source: Getty

Sara is a retired secret service agent in Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1, who is forced back into the espionage world after the death of her son. A quiet woman, Sara's expert skills in intelligence work and lipreading make her an invaluable asset in the investigation.

Ad

As Sara uncovers deep secrets, she confronts the truth about her son’s life and death, leading her on a dangerous and emotional journey for justice.

People know Teresa Saponangelo best for her role as Sara in The Hand of God.

Also Read: Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Claudia Gerini as Teresa

Claudia Gerini at "Jokers, Art Can Save A Life" - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Teresa is Sara’s former colleague and confidante, who helps Sara navigate the world of espionage once again. Despite their shared history, Teresa’s help comes with strings attached, as she pushes Sara to return to the dangerous life of secret agents.

Ad

Claudia Gerini, portraying Teresa, is a renowned Italian actress with an impressive filmography. She is known for her roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Passion.

Flavio Furno as Pardo

Flavio Furno at "Marconi - L'Uomo Che Ha Connesso Il Mondo" Tv Series Photocall - Source: Getty

Pardo is a determined police officer who joins Sara’s investigation, offering a more traditional perspective compared to Sara’s espionage skills. Pardo’s involvement provides a grounded view of the case, and his perspective becomes crucial as the investigation uncovers darker and more dangerous truths about Sara’s son and his death.

Ad

Flavio Furno is known for his role in Emily in Paris.

Read More: Secrets We Keep: Full list of cast in Netflix's Danish drama

Chiara Celotto as Viola

Chiara Celotto as Viola in Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 (Image via Instagram/@chiara_celotto)

Viola is a photographer and the pregnant partner of Sara's son. She is involved in the mystery surrounding his death. As the investigation goes on, Viola's connection to the case grows stronger, and her involvement gives Sara's search for answers a personal touch.

Ad

Chiara Celotto, who portrays Viola, has also appeared in Mixed by Erry.

Other cast and characters

Ad

The supporting cast of the series includes:

Carmine Recano as Massimiliano

Giacomo Giorgio as Ciro Musella

Massimo Popolizio as Corrado Lembo

Antonio Gerardi as Andrea

Martina Pia Gambardella as Elena

Haroun Fall as Yassin

Production and direction

Ad

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 is directed by Maurizio de Giovanni, who also adapted the series from his own crime novel series Le indagini di Sara. The show is made with a lot of care, which makes it suspenseful while also balancing personal stakes and espionage. The show has high production values, with great cinematography and a story that keeps viewers interested the whole time.

Read More: Criminal Code season 2: Release date, time, and everything we know so far

Ad

Plot of the show

Ad

The plot of Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 revolves around Sara, a former secret service agent, who reenters the espionage world after the mysterious death of her son.

She seeks justice and discovers a complex conspiracy involving her son. Through her old colleague Teresa, a police officer named Pardo, and her son's pregnant partner, Viola, Sara explores her son's identity and secrets. As Sara gets closer to the truth, uncomfortable truths make her question her beliefs and life.

Ad

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More