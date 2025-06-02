Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far 

An unraveling mystery is coming to Netflix on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the premiere of the Italian drama Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1. A famous crime novel by Maurizio de Giovanni is turned into a limited series about a former secret agent being brought back into action and intelligence work after the suspicious death of her son.

John Wick: Chapter 2 star Claudia Gerini and The Hand of God actress Teresa Saponangelo team up to star in the series directed by Carmine Elia, the director behind TV shows The Red Door, Don Matteo, and The Sea Beyond.

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 joins a handful of Netflix Original shows and movies premiering or returning on the streaming platform in June 2025, which includes Ginny & Georgia, Barracuda Queens, K.O., Mercy for None, and more.

When and where will Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 going to be released?

The new Italian crime drama series will be released on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. As for the release timing, new movies and shows are traditionally released on Netflix at around 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

With it being a Netflix Original series, Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 will only be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 3, and it won't be available to watch anywhere else. There are six episodes in total, and all six will arrive on the streaming platform at the same time as the scheduled release date. The all-out release makes it easier for binge-watching.

What is the series all about?

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1 is an adaptation of Maurizio de Giovanni's crime novel series called Le indagini di Sara (The Investigations of Sara), which is about a former secret service agent named Sara. She's been away from action and is now living a quiet life until her son's tragic death, which forced her to return to her former life.

Once upon a time, she was a skilled agent called "the invisible woman," known for her mad lip-reading skills. With the help of an old colleague, a police officer, and her son's pregnant partner, she investigates her son's mysterious passing. However, it's not a simple murder. Sara discovers a series of sinister crimes with every revelation she uncovers.

Here's what the show's synopsis teases:

"The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grow increasingly sinister."

According to Netflix, the series is gritty, suspenseful, and emotional.

Cast and characters in Sara: Woman in the Shadows season 1

The limited series features esteemed Italian actors in its cast, starting with the show's star, Teresa Saponangelo, as Sara. She's a retired secret service agent who has been away from the game for so long until her son dies under mysterious circumstances, forcing her to return to action to investigate.

Alongside Saponangelo is Claudia Gerini, who will play Teresa, Sara's old acquaintance. Teresa will be helping her find answers about her son's death. Other cast and characters expected to bring depth to Sara's quest to uncover the truth include:

Flavio Furno as police officer Pardo

Chiara Celotto as photographer Viola, Sara's late son's pregnant girlfriend

Carmine Recano

Giacomo Giorgio

Massimo Popolizio

Antonio Gerardi

Martina Pia Gambardella

Haroun Fall

Carmine Elia directed the series from the screenplay written by Mario Cristiani, Donatella Diamanti, and Giovanni Galassi.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on upcoming shows and movies as the year progresses.

