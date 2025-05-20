7 movies to watch if you liked Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kingsman: The Secret Service is a spy action comedy based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film introduces Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton), a street-smart but wayward young man recruited by Harry Hart (Colin Firth), an agent of the secret Kingsman organization.

Hidden behind a Savile Row tailor shop, Kingsman is a private intelligence service founded by the British elite. Eggsy enters a training program, rising from underdog to elite agent as he confronts Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson), a billionaire eco-terrorist with a deadly plan to combat climate change by triggering mass global violence.

Blending action, wit, and villains, Kingsman: The Secret Service balances explosive set pieces with a satire of traditional spy tropes. The film follows Eggsy's evolution from rebellious youth to refined agent as he helps stop Valentine’s plan to "save" the world by wiping out most of humanity.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible, Atomic Blonde, and more movies similar to Kingsman: The Secret Service

1) The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (Image via Netflix)

Guy Ritchie has directed this Cold War spy film titled The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015). American CIA spy Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and Soviet KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) create an odd partnership. Driven by their superiors to cooperate, two spies must overcome their national and personal hatred to stop a mystery worldwide criminal organization from starting a nuclear apocalypse.

The film's superb costume design, historical setting, and soundtrack help to evoke the 1960s attitude. Though its action is slower and more methodical, it carries a sophisticated coldness reminiscent of Kingsman: The Secret Service— not in pace, but in tone and precision.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2) Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (Image via Amazon)

The Mission: Impossible franchise consistently delivers espionage action, and Ghost Protocol stands out as an entry that matches the global scope and thrilling set pieces seen in Kingsman: The Secret Service. The plot revolves around the disavowal of the entire IMF (Impossible Missions Force) due to a fabricated attack on the Kremlin.

Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt and his group have to go rogue to clear their identity and stop an extremist from starting a nuclear war. Although more somber in tone than Kingsman: The Secret Service, this movie is committed to stunning, often gravity-defying, action scenes executed with little use of computer-generated imagery.

As the agents use cutting-edge technologies and disguises to solve insurmountable challenges, it has complex plots, exotic settings, and a sense of perpetual danger. Hunt's impromptu team's creativity and cooperation are similar to the Kingsman agents' group efforts.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

3) Atomic Blonde (2017)

Atomic Blonde (Image via Apple TV)

Atomic Blonde, set in the frantic last days before the Berlin Wall falls, is a visually appealing and violent espionage thriller. As top-level MI6 spy Lorraine Broughton is sent to Berlin to gather a vital list of double agents and investigate the death of a colleague, Charlize Theron delivers a riveting performance.

The use of neon lights and a throbbing 80s soundtrack accentuates the tense and dangerous mood that the film creates onscreen. Kingsman: The Secret Service lacks the overt comedy, but it has a protagonist who is quite competent and completely calm under duress, therefore reflecting the skill demanded of elite agents.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix

4) Spy (2015)

Spy (Image via Amazon)

Spy is a funny portrayal of the spy world for those who really like Kingsman: The Secret Service's comic elements and genre subversions. Melissa McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a bright yet underestimated CIA analyst who, behind a desk, gives field operatives essential support. Susan offers to go undercover after her partner is exposed and the names of other senior agents come to light.

The story features parodies of espionage movie clichés and laugh-out-loud scenes motivated by clever speech and physical comedy. Spy also stars Rose Byrne as a merciless villain, Jason Statham as a hilariously inept agent Rick Ford, and Jude Law as Bradley Fine.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

5) Kick-A*s (2010)

Kick-A*s (Image via Amazon Prime)

Kick-A*s, another movie directed by Matthew Vaughn, tonally connects with Kingsman: The Secret Service. This film looks at what occurs when Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), an ordinary adolescent, chooses to be a real-life superhero without any training or ability.

Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) accidentally bring him into a far more expansive struggle involving a mob boss and a pair of violent vigilantes through amateur crime-fighting activities. Kick-A*s has Vaughn's trademark flair for hyper-stylized action, and dark comedy, with an emphasis on superheroes instead of spies.

Fans of Kingsman: The Secret Service's unusual style and frenetic energy will find plenty of elements to like in this 2010 movie by the same filmmaker.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) James Bond: Skyfall (2012)

James Bond: Skyfall (Image via Amazon)

Skyfall is a 2012 film in the long-running James Bond series. In this modern spy movie, Daniel Craig's James Bond looks into an attack on MI6 and meets Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), a former agent who has a grudge against M (Judi Dench).

Even though Skyfall is more serious and dramatic than Kingsman: The Secret Service, it still has aspects of the classic gentleman spy, along with action and an interesting bad guy. It has complicated character relationships, and exciting set pieces, like a memorable fight in Bond's family home.

The movie goes into the past and personal costs of being a spy, which gives the narrative more depth.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Image via Disney Plus)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the second Kingsman movie and the follow-up to Kingsman: The Secret Service. Taking up a year following the events of the previous movie, the plot centers on Eggsy (Taron Egerton) as he negotiates a new global danger following the almost eradication of the Kingsman organization by an enigmatic drug gang called the Golden Circle.

Under Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore), the cartel starts a lethal scheme to contaminate the global drug supply. Eggsy and fellow agent Merlin (Mark Strong) unite with their American counterparts, the Statesman—an equally covert intelligence agency masquerading as a Kentucky whiskey distillery—after their British headquarters is destroyed.

Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges join an ensemble cast that takes the franchise's boundary-breaking tone to new heights.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Kingsman: The Secret Service is available for online streaming on Disney Plus.

