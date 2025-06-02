Criminal Code season 2: Release date, time, and everything we know so far

Criminal Code season 2 is a Brazilian action series set to return to Netflix on June 4, 2025. Created by Heitor Dhalia and Leonardo Levis, the show follows the federal police who try to crack a robbery beyond Brazil's borders and catch the criminals.

Season 1 premiered in 2023 and followed Benício, a federal officer in Brazil, on a quest to find the person who killed his partner. The series is based on the real-life heist in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, in 2017, and the investigation that followed.

Also known as DNA Do Crime, Criminal Code season 2 picks up after Isaac helps the Ambassador break out of prison. This causes Isaac and his Phantom Gang to become the new main targets of the Federal Police, leading to a dangerous chase. The cast ensemble includes Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings, and Pedro Caetano.

When and where will Criminal Code season 2 be released?

Criminal Code season 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2025. However, details on the number of episodes and release time have not yet been disclosed. According to Netflix, season 1 of the action series was a massive hit among audiences and reached the top 10 in more than 71 countries, including the United States.

Netflix's subscription cost varies according to different regions. In the United States, the plan starts at $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package. For viewers seeking an uninterrupted movie experience, the ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month.

Users can also go for the Premium plan at $24.99, which allows multiple users to play content at the same time in high quality. Extra members can be added to the plan for an additional fee.

All about Criminal Code season 2

Criminal Code season 2 picks up after the events of the season 1 finale. The trailer starts with a warning from the federal police to the Phantom Gang.

"This is a message to all criminal organizations that operate within the country, leaving a trail of violence in their wake. The Federal Police will not rest until we find everyone involved in these organizations."

Suellen's leadership skills are put to the test when she's put in charge of tracking down the criminal organization causing chaos in their wake. Along with Benício, Suellen leads the challenging investigation, which puts her and her family at risk. Despite setbacks and losing members of her team, she's determined to complete her case.

"Yeah, but he messed with the wrong cop this time around," she says after watching a criminal kill her fellow cop.

Meanwhile, Isaac's daring attempt to break the Ambassador out of prison causes other prisoners to break free, including Sem Alma. This escalates the tension between the Federal Police and the Phantom Gang. Criminal Code season 2 will continue to explore themes of gang wars, crime, corruption, and the pursuit of power.

The official synopsis for the show, as per Netflix, reads:

"Federal police officers follow a DNA trail to solve a robbery beyond Brazil's borders in this explosive drama series inspired by real crimes."

Cast and crew of Criminal Code season 2

The main cast and characters set to appear in season 2 of the show are as follows:

Maeve Jinkings as Suellen

Rômulo Braga as Benício

Pedro Caetano as Rossi

Thomás Aquino as Sem Alma

Alex Nader as Isaac

Daniel Blanco

Letícia Tomazella

Jorge Paz

Heitor Dhalia will serve as the creator and director of season 2. Certain episodes will also be directed by Pedro Morelli and Felipe Vellas. Manoel Rangel and Egisto Betti will serve as producers.

Criminal Code season 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2025.

