"Can we abolish these types of releases” - Fans slam Netflix as ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 is revealed to be split into 3 parts 

Fans online have reacted to Netflix splitting Stranger Things season 5 into three parts, which will be released from late November to New Year's Eve.

Stranger Things was first released in 2016 and has become a highly popular series. Netflix announced Season 5 of the show in their Tudum event on May 31, 2025. However, it also announced that it will be split into three parts.

Fans online are displeased with this and have slammed Netflix. One X user wrote:

"can we abolish these types of releases"

"3 parts for what? what happened to normal seasons omg…," another user tweeted.

"i miss the time when i could binge watch an entire season. what is this s**t," another commented.

Many users pointed out the time gap between each season, as the previous one was released in the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, some users accused Netflix of "milking" the show.

One user wrote:

"this s**t better be life changing the way they’ve been milking it."

"them taking up every holiday bc they want to make sure people watch…..this is the greed the bible talks about," another wrote.

"it’s been 3 years and we still gotta wait for parts wth. . .," another commented.

Notably, the fifth season will be the final one of the show.

More about Stranger Things season 5

While Netflix confirmed the release schedule on May 31, they had put out a teaser for Stranger Things season 5 in November 2024 itself. They also released a trailer on May 31. The official synopsis of the fifth installment reads:

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Volume 1 will release on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on Christmas, and the series finale on New Year's Eve.

Maya Hawke on filming final season of Stranger Things

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley on the show, spoke about the experience of filming the final season. She mentioned that it was heartbreaking for her, but the entire experience of the show was fun.

"I mean, it's the end of a really long journey. Longer for some of my castmates, even, than me. It's really sentimental," she said. "We shoot for a long time, so it's reinvigorating [to bring] the joy and finding it everyday and making it new. It's a really fun thing to do."

The likes of Nell Fisher, Linda Hamilton, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux are some of the new additions to the cast.

