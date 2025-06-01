“I’m scared” – Fans react as 'Squid Game 3' trailer reveals deadly jump rope challenge, Gi-hun’s face-off with Front Man, & mass fatalities

On June 1, 2025, Netflix officially released the Squid Game season 3 trailer, previewing intense settings. One of the highlights is a hinted exchange between Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) and the Front Man.

The newly released trailer gives a closer look at returning elements and new threats. Young-hee, the giant animatronic doll from Red Light, Green Light, is shown once again.

The 2-minute trailer shows Gi-hun stepping into the Front Man’s private quarters, clad in a tuxedo. Another moment captures the masked figure removing his headgear, followed by his voice asking,

“Player 456, do you still have faith in people?”

The question, paired with visuals, implies Gi-hun may be close to discovering the Front Man’s identity, previously revealed to viewers as Hwang In-ho. Following the trailer's release, fans expressed mixed feelings. Some were excited to see how it ends, but also nervous about what’s coming next.

"I'm scared, I mean I want to see the end but at the same time I don't want to," one X user commented.

Another deadly jump rope game has now been officially added. This game positions players on a slim pathway where coordinated hopping is needed. A single mistimed move appears to lead to immediate fatal elimination by falling, drawing comparisons to the Glass Bridge game in season 1.

The Jump Rope theory previously circulated among fans after a brief image appeared in the season 2 closing credits, depicting Young-hee standing across another giant animatronic doll, Cheol-su, as players approached them. The speculation is now confirmed by the trailer, which presents the new game as a test of survival.

"Squid Game season 3 promises a chilling twist with its new Jump Rope game, reminiscent of Tug of War. Players must time their jumps on a precarious bridge, blending nostalgia and brutality as they face harsh survival stakes," one fan said.

"I Think the next game for s3 is jump rope bc in the credits for s2 with the boy doll we see them facing eachother and it can’t be London bridge bc they have to be super close and if the player fails at jump rope they fall to there death like glass bridge that’s my prediction," another user mentioned.

"V intrigued but mainly terrified by the squid game trailer as a person w much baggage revolving around jump rope 😔," another person shared.

The pink-clad enforcers are also featured, maintaining strict control over the deadly competition. Additionally, during a particular shot, there are corpses sprawled across the floor with blood splattered everywhere. Fans continue reacting to the trailer, anticipating these widespread fatalities in Squid Game season 3.

"The piggy bank was completely full…. everyone is dying in squid game season 3," another netizen said.

"This trailer managed to spoiler the ending and half of the people's deaths," another viewer noted.

"Citizens, shall we arrest this cruel authority for bringing upon us too soon the dreaded trailer?," another fan added.

Squid Game season 3 commences after Gi-hun’s failed rebellion

The new season continues immediately after the events of season 2. According to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the plot resumes with Gi-hun following the collapse of his resistance against the game’s overseers. His efforts failed, resulting in major casualties among his allies.

“The new season will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Netflix's Tudum.

Actor Lee Byung-hun, who returns as the Front Man, noted that the upcoming season will resolve key narratives from season 2. According to him, the final episodes will wrap up individual storylines and lead to a tense climax.

Multiple characters are expected to reappear, along with new opponents. The final chapter of Squid Game is arriving June 27 on Netflix.

