"I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature": Hwang Dong-hyuk teases a brutal, emotional finale in Squid Game season 3

With Squid Game season 3 set to premiere on June 27, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the final chapter of the global phenomenon. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on May 22, 2025, Hwang shared insights into the upcoming season.

Hwang expressed that Squid Game season 3 is designed to be the most intense installment yet. He shared that the upcoming season will introduce a fresh lineup of survival games, designed to intensify the psychological and physical stakes.

"In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax. I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature," he said.

For season 3, Hwang has curated a new lineup of games specifically chosen to explore the darker sides of human nature. These games, drawn from his childhood memories, are meant to reflect the series' thematic peak. As per him, Squid Game season 3 will reintroduce games that incorporate the danger of extreme heights to elevate tension and instill a visceral sense of fear.

Hwang added:

"In season 1, we had lots of games like Tug of War that really utilized height and the fear that this height gives, but in the case of season 2, we didn't have that element. That is why in season 3, I decided to introduce games that could really infuse fear in people with sheer height."

Squid Game director confirms season 3 as final chapter with focus on humanity, teases key character arcs and a mysterious baby

In the latest interview, the Squid Game director reaffirmed that season 3 will be the series' finale. While details about the ending remain under wraps, he emphasized that the final season aims to deliver a meaningful and thought-provoking message. Recalling the thematic development of the series, Hwang explained,

"In the case of season 2, I wanted to show how Gi-hun breaks the game's rules by trying to introduce this revolt of trying to upend the system, but then it ends in failure... In the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era."

He continued:

"I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question."

Squid Game season 2 ended with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) leading a failed uprising against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun); a conflict that led to the death of his friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). As the final season begins, Gi-hun is expected to be seen grappling with the emotional fallout of this loss, marking a significant shift in his character development.

The showrunner further mentioned that Gi-hun will undergo the most drastic change in the next season. He also indicated that another central character—Myung-gi, played by Im Si-wan—will face just as significant changes.

Expand Tweet

Hwang shared:

"Gi-hun goes through the most dramatic change, in terms of his character arc. But I would like to point out that Myung-gi in season 3, the father of the baby, he goes through a most dramatic character arc development. So look for Myung-gi's change as well."

The Squid Game season 3 trailer, released on May 6, 2025, also teases the birth of a baby, as it concluded with the sound of a baby's wail resonating through the walls of the game. Although no detailed information has come out as to whether or not the baby will be born in or out of the game, the creator asserted that the child (supposedly Jun-hee's) will be a main aspect. He shared,

"This baby plays a very important role in season 3, not just for Jun-hee, but [also] for the fate of everyone inside. You can look forward to that."

Netflix unveils main poster for Squid Game season 3 ahead of June premiere

Meanwhile, on May 23, 2025, Netflix unveiled the official main poster for Squid Game season 3, set to premiere on June 27. The poster features Lee Jung-jae’s character, Gi-hun, positioned at the front with a serious and determined expression.

Expand Tweet

Behind him stand the key survivors: Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), Hyun-joo (Park Sung-hoon), Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), and Seon-nyeo (Chae Gook-hee). Each character appears tense and alert, hinting at the uncertainty that lies ahead.

The backdrop reveals a new game setting, visually distinct with blue walls covered in childlike star drawings in yellow. The setting suggests an eerie contrast between innocence and the brutality of the competition to come. The poster sets a grim yet intriguing tone for the final chapter of the survival drama.

Squid Game season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

