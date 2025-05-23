  • home icon
"Why did Daeho vote to stay"— Fan anticipation builds over Squid Game 3's latest poster featuring a star backdrop

By Nandini S I
Modified May 23, 2025 14:45 GMT
Netflix releases new poster with cast of Squid Game 3
Netflix releases new poster with cast of Squid Game 3 (Image via X.com/@NetflixKR)

Netflix has once again stirred fans awake with a new poster from the upcoming series finale of Squid Game. The motion poster features Lee Jung-jae, Kang Ha-neul, Im Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, and other pivotal characters from the upcoming season. They are standing in a room with a few doors on some levels. The walls are painted blue and feature yellow hand-painted stars.

The motion poster zooms into the characters and then moves to a silhouette of a keyhole, signaling that the characters might be inside a room. Fans were surprised to find another update about Squid Game and took to X to express their reactions. One user tweeted:

"Squidy.. why did Daeho vote to stay…"
Upon seeing the yellow stars painted against the blue walls, fans began to speculate if it hinted at another childhood game that would take a darker turn in the upcoming season.

"The stars pattern Squid game, are you taking us to play among the stars?" a fan wrote.
"the stars in the ceiling/walls??? just like in inho's room," another fan replied.
"someone pointed out that hyunju myunggi and daeho changed their vote........." another fan commented.

Fans were also sharing how they were not ready for the show to end yet. Many also took a closer look and put forward their theories about what games the poster could point at.

"NO STOP THE COUNT IM NOT READY," a fan wrote.
"okay there are different patterns/drawings behind the doors sooo are these different patterns from different games or are there like different rooms in the same game and they have to get the keys etc," another fan replied.
"also wait what’s with the lock……….." another fan commented.

Here's what we know about Squid Game season 3 so far

Squid Game season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 27, 2025. It will pick up where season two left off, with Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) being held hostage by the guards in pink. The other members wait in their sleeping area for an update, whereas In-ho, aka Player 001 (played by Lee Byung-hun), double-crosses Gi-hun and squashes his rebellion. He goes back to being the Frontman.

No-eul (played by Park Gyu-young) was also revealed to be a guard in pink, and she has some connection to the other Frontman (played by Park Hee-soon). It was also revealed that the fisherman who was reportedly helping Jun-ho (played by Wi Ha-jun) find the Squid Game was bribed by the game's masters to throw Jun-ho off track.

Further information and a trailer for the final season of the show are awaited.

About the author
Nandini S I

Nandini S I

Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting.

Edited by Somava
