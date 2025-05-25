10 detective shows that will keep you hooked like BBC's Sherlock

Sherlock is a crime mystery TV show and reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It follows intellectual but explosive consulting detective Sherlock Holmes as he unravels complex cases in modern-day London with the aid of Dr. John Watson, war veteran doctor.

Through Watson's weblog, Holmes is made famous and turns into an unexpected celebrity, and his clients vary from ordinary people to government officials.

If viewers enjoyed BBC’s Sherlock for its sharp wit and complex mysteries, here are ten other shows with a similar edge.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

True Detective, Mindhunter and 8 other detective shows that will keep you hooked like BBC's Sherlock

1) Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller developed by Joe Penhall, with David Fincher and Charlize Theron serving as executive producers.

It follows FBI agents Ford and Tench, and psychologist Wendy Carr, as they develop criminal profiling in the late ’70s by interviewing serial killers to understand and solve violent crimes.

As with BBC's Sherlock, Mindhunter explores the criminal mind by way of intellectual dissections, foregrounding groundbreaking profiling techniques that reinterpret detective fiction.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) True Detective

True Detective is an anthology crime series (Image via HBO)

True Detective is an anthology crime series developed by Nic Pizzolatto for HBO. It has a single standalone story per season with a new cast and location.

The series has explored different investigations since its premiere in 2014, ranging from a 17-year pursuit of a murderer in Louisiana to a complex political investigation in California to a chilling disappearance of an Ozarks child.

Each season of True Detective is as much a work of narrative gravity as BBC's Sherlock, blending philosophical depth with suspenseful, character-driven crime-solving.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu

3) Broadchurch

Broadchurch is based in the fictional town of Broadchurch in Dorset (Image via Apple TV+)

Broadchurch is based in the fictional coastal town of Broadchurch in Dorset and revolves around the lives of detectives David Tennant's Alec Hardy and Olivia Colman's Ellie Miller. Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, and Arthur Darvill are among the rest of the main cast, who are featured in all three seasons.

The first season centers on the murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer and its emotional toll on the community. Season 2 follows the trial of his killer and a reopened case from Hardy’s past, while the final season focuses on a local rape case as the Latimers continue to cope with their loss.

With its arguments and inwardly focused town dramas, Broadchurch appropriates the character stakes and mood tension of BBC's Sherlock.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, PBS

4) Luther

Luther tracks DCI John Luther, a genius but unstable detective (Image via Hulu)

Luther is a British crime thriller series produced by Neil Cross, featuring DCI John Luther played by Idris Elba and Alice Morgan played by Ruth Wilson.

Luther tracks DCI John Luther, a genius but unstable detective whose unyielding dedication to arresting violent offenders has a heavy personal cost. Convinced and fixated, he frequently finds himself teetering over the edge between justice and revenge, at the cost of his own health and relationships.

Luther embraces BBC's Sherlock's concentration on a morally complex detective whose unconventional techniques fuel investigations in London.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Line of Duty

Line of Duty is a police procedural television programme (Image via Netflix)

Line of Duty is a police procedural television programme produced by World Productions for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) by writer Jed Mercurio.

Line of Duty follows DS Steve Arnott, reassigned to Anti-Corruption Unit 12 after refusing to cover up a police shooting. Alongside undercover specialist DC Kate Fleming and led by Superintendent Ted Hastings, AC-12 investigates corruption within Central Police.

Line of Duty copies BBC's Sherlock in its multi-layered storylines and intricate conspiracies, with a focus on unstoppable sleuths working their way through corruption and subterfuge.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock

6) Happy Valley

Happy Valley follows Sergeant Catherine through the trauma of the murder of her daughter (Image via Apple TV+)

Happy Valley is a British crime drama television series produced and set in Calder Valley, West Yorkshire. The series stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran.

Happy Valley follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood in West Yorkshire through the trauma of the murder of her daughter while dealing with raising her grandson, Ryan.

Throughout three series, Catherine is confronted by dangerous cases involving crime and violence in her history, while trying to protect Ryan as he grows older and seeks answers about the family history.

With a robust central detective and resonant narrative, Happy Valley takes the slow-burning suspense of BBC's Sherlock.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu

7) The Fall

Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Image via Prime Video)

The Fall is a Northern Irish crime thriller television series with Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan playing serial killer Paul Spector.

Whilst Gibson discovers the trail of a serial killer of young professional women, she cooperates with detectives from the local police to track down Spector. The probe intensifies and becomes more complex, with internal conflict and outside pressures for the unit as they attempt to catch the killer.

The Fall replicates the psychological complexity in BBC's Sherlock with a calculating detective and ruthless killer.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Peacock

8) The Bridge

The Bridge is a crime drama series based on the U.S.-Mexico border (Image via Prime Video)

The Bridge is a crime drama series based on the U.S.-Mexico border, beginning with the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas, and Juárez, Mexico, murder.

El Paso police detective Sonya Cross and Mexican police detective Marco Ruiz team up to solve the murder, while newspaper journalists Daniel Frye and Adriana Mendez follow the story.

Cross and Ruiz track a serial killer operating on both sides of the border, facing challenges from cultural clashes, Cross’s hard-edged style, and the harsh realities of cartels, corruption, and immigration.

The Bridge blends cross-border teamwork with sharp character work, much like Sherlock's modern take on the detective genre.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+

9) The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a TV adaptation of John le Carré’s 1993 novel (Image via Amazon)

The Night Manager is a television adaptation of John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name, which is a spy thriller.

The series is based on Jonathan Pine, a late-British army man who serves as a night manager of an Egyptian hotel and is asked by a government task force to infiltrate and spy on an international arms dealer.

Blending spy drama with suspense, The Night Manager shares Sherlock's sleek style, clever dialogue, and intense investigations that span across the globe.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

10) The Wire

The Wire is a crime drama series, written by ex-policeman journalist David Simon (Image via HBO)

The Wire is an American crime drama TV series, written by ex-policeman journalist David Simon, and broadcast by HBO between 2002 and 2008 for five seasons and 60 episodes.

The series is based in Baltimore and examines a fresh facet of the city's institutions each season, from drug peddling, waterfront, and city hall to schools and the press—while the subplots and recurring characters are built up progressively.

Though broader in scope, The Wire shares Sherlock's layered storytelling and focus on complex systems through human stories.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can stream all four seasons of BBC's Sherlock on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

