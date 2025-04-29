Unknown Serial Killers of America on Oxygen: Everything we know so far

Oxygen Channel's new true-crime docu-series Unknown Serial Killers of America is set to air on May 18, 2025. The show highlights the stories of some of the country's most dangerous serial killers, whose crimes remained anonymous for years. According to reports, these individuals claimed many innocent lives while managing to stay out of the public eye and media attention.

Each episode focuses on a different serial killer about whom little information was known. The documentary deeply investigates these cases through the words of police officers, eyewitnesses, and victims' families, showing how these criminals continued to commit their dangerous crimes while hiding in society.

Unknown Serial Killers of America - Detailed description of upcoming episode

All about the first episode (Representative image via Pexels)

The first episode of Unknown Serial Killers of America focuses on the crimes of Carl Eugene Watts, known as the "Sunday Morning Slasher." Watts reportedly murdered many women in the US states of Michigan and Texas during the 1970s and 1980s. He got his name because he often targeted his victims on Sunday mornings.

According to Express News, Watts' attacks caused fear among women, as their bodies were often found at unexpected times. Various reports about Watts' mental state suggest that he had a disturbed childhood and suffered from antisocial personality disorder. He began showing violent tendencies at a young age.

Despite being encountered by the police several times, he was not caught for a long time. Reportedly, Watts' killing style did not involve any kind of s*xual violence, which made the investigations more difficult at the time.

Watts was finally arrested in 1982 after a woman survived one of his attacks. He confessed to several murders, but in a controversial plea deal, he avoided murder charges and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. However, he later became eligible for early release, which sparked public outrage.

As per the L.A. Times, Watts was subsequently convicted of murdering a woman in 1979 and given a life sentence. He reportedly died due to prostate cancer in 2007.

How to watch Unknown Serial Killers of America? Explored

A still of a police vehicle (Representative image via Pexels)

Unknown Serial Killers of America will premiere on the Oxygen channel on May 18, 2025, at 7 pm EST. A new episode will be aired following the show Snapped. Viewers in the US can watch it via cable or satellite TV.

For viewers who want to watch online, episodes will be available on Oxygen's official website and some digital platforms. International viewers may have to look for options to watch the show via streaming services or VPN, as it depends on regional availability and licensing.

Unknown Serial Killers of America highlights how social discrimination and a lack of coordination between police departments played a role in ignoring these cases.

Every episode makes viewers think about how many faces there are in society that look innocent but have a dangerous truth hidden behind them. This show can be considered a bold attempt in search of truth and justice.

The first episode will air on May 18, 2025, at 7 pm EST, exclusively on the Oxygen Channel.

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More