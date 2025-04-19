What happened to Anita Clark? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Anita Clark was a resident of Ahwatukee, Arizona, who went missing while on her way to take her daughter, Cynthia Tamiko, to church.

Fatal Family Feuds' upcoming episode, titled Disappearance in the Desert, explores the murder of 60-year-old Anita Clark.

As the investigation progresses, Anita's disappearance leads the police to focus on her stepson, Billy Russell Clark, who sold Anita's car. This information raised suspicion and led the police to investigate Billy's role more deeply, leading to the true cause of Anita's tragic death.

The official summary reads:

"When a 60-year-old woman vanishes without warning, investigators discover a family blended from multiple marriages that is simmering with secrets and grudges that may have boiled over into murder."

The episode is set to premiere on Oxygen on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 7 pm EST.

Anita Clark - All about her murder explored

Fatal Family Feuds - Disappearance in the Desert (Representative image via Pexels)

According to FindLaw, on May 15, 1991, Cynthia Tomecko filed a missing complaint to the Phoenix police about her mother, Anita Clark. Cynthia told the police that Anita had promised to take her to church, but never showed up.

During the investigation, police discovered that Anita's car had been sold by her stepson, Billy Russell Clark. On May 24, 1991, police arrested Billy in Chandler, Arizona, while he was trying to get a check from a post office, as per the same source.

Billy was questioned twice — the first time by Detective Masino, in which he admitted he stole Anita's car for money. The second time was in the evening by homicide detective Chambers. Billy initially expressed a desire to talk to a lawyer, but later decided to continue the conversation.

During the conversation, Billy reportedly confessed to killing his stepmother, Anita Clark. He stated that when he arrived home and found Anita there, an argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, he broke her neck. He also told the police that he put his mother’s body in the trunk of his car, drove 67 miles into the Arizona desert, burned her body, and buried it.

As per FindLaw, Billy Clark led police to the spot where he had hidden the body, and Anita's charred remains were found there.

Billy changed his statement during the court trial

Fatal Family Feuds - Disappearance in the Desert (Representative image via Pexels)

As per the reports of FindLaw, during the court trial, Billy changed his statement, denying that he had killed Anita. He claimed that when he arrived home, Anita was already dead, and thinking his father had killed her, he burned and hid the body and sold the car.

However, the court did not believe him and convicted him of second-degree murder and burglary. He was sentenced to a total of 30 years—20 years for murder and 10 years for burglary.

Clark later appealed to higher courts, but his pleas were rejected, as per the same source.

The case of Anita Clark's murder highlights the unraveling of a family secret and the investigation that led to the discovery of the truth behind her disappearance and death. The tragic incident sheds light on the dark side of family dynamics and the consequences of unresolved grievances.

To find out more about the case, viewers can watch Fatal Family Feuds' upcoming episode, Disappearance in the Desert, which will air on April 20, 2025, only on Oxygen Channel.

