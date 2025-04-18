5 key details about Manuel de Dios Unanue's murder

New York Homicide Season 3 Episode 12, titled Dangerous Work, revisits the targeted killing of journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue, whose murder marked a turning point in press-related violence in the U.S. Airing on April 19, 2025, the episode explores how the Cuban-born editor and anti-drug advocate was gunned down while seated at a restaurant in Queens, New York, on March 11, 1992.

Authorities later confirmed that Manuel de Dios Unanue was assassinated on orders from Cali cartel leader José Santacruz Londoño after the journalist exposed cartel operations through names, photos, and publications.

According to multiple sources, the killing was planned and carried out by a network of operatives, including 17-year-old Wilson Alejandro Mejia-Velez, who was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

The murder triggered widespread outrage in New York’s media and law enforcement communities and led to significant commemorations in Manuel de Dios Unanue’s name. The New York Homicide episode details the investigation and highlights the risks faced by those who publicly challenge organized crime.

5 key insights into Manuel de Dios Unanue's murder explored

New York Homicide Season 3 Episode 12, titled Dangerous Work, airs on April 19, 2025, and revisits the killing of journalist Manuel de Dios Unanue. The case, featured in the Oxygen true-crime series, marked a grim milestone as the first time Colombian drug traffickers assassinated a journalist on U.S. soil. Here are five critical insights into the murder that shook New York’s media and law enforcement communities.

1) He was murdered in a public restaurant while dining alone

On March 11, 1992, Manuel de Dios Unanue was sitting at the bar inside Meson Asturias, a restaurant in Queens, when he was fatally shot twice in the head by a masked gunman. The assailant had first entered the premises without acting, returned minutes later with a hood over his head, and carried out the attack without uttering a word.

According to multiple sources, including court documents and nydailynews.com, the shooter was Wilson Alejandro Mejia-Velez, a 17-year-old from Colombia who was paid $4,500 to carry out the hit.

2) The murder was ordered by the Cali cartel to silence his reporting

Federal investigators later discovered that Manuel de Dios Unanue had been targeted by Cali cartel leader José Santacruz Londoño. As per United States v. Mejia–Velez court documents, the journalist had exposed drug traffickers by name in his radio show, What Others Try to Silence, and in his publications, Cambio XXI and Crimen.

Prosecutors alleged that Londoño put out a contract worth $50,000 to stop him from publishing an upcoming book that would further expose cartel members and their operations in Queens.

3) The hit involved multiple layers of conspirators

The assassination was not a solo effort. It involved a network of cartel operatives, including John Harold Mena, Elkin Farley Salazar, and Jose James Benitez, who coordinated the logistics and supplied the weapon.

According to a New York Times report dated March 10, 1994, Mejia was ultimately convicted, while others like Mena received reduced sentences in exchange for testimony. The plot traced back to Colombia and demonstrated how organized crime could orchestrate targeted violence in the U.S. with disturbing ease.

4) His murder triggered an unprecedented media and public response

Following the murder, public outcry led to a $70,000 reward being posted, backed by New York City and major media outlets. A memorial service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral drew 1,500 attendees. The coverage highlighted the risks faced by journalists and the importance of press freedom in democratic societies.

5) His legacy lives on through memorials and education

In the years following his death, multiple efforts were made to preserve Manuel de Dios Unanue’s legacy. In 1993, the city renamed a park in Elmhurst as Manuel de Dios Unanue Triangle.

A nearby street and a Brooklyn public school were also named in his honor. These dedications reflected not only the impact of his reporting but also the message that intimidation cannot erase truth. As New York Homicide explores in Dangerous Work, his story remains a powerful example of journalism under threat and the cost of speaking out.

