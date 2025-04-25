Where is Jared Eng now? Details explored ahead of New York Homicide on Oxygen

Jared Eng, a former SUNY New Paltz student, is currently serving a prison sentence of 22 years to life in a New York State prison for the 2019 murder of his mother, Paula Chin, in their Tribeca apartment. According to a Manhattan District Attorney's Office report dated October 26, 2022, Eng brutally beat and stabbed Chin in an attempt to expedite his inheritance.

After the killing, he transported her body to the family's New Jersey property with help from two women, Jennifer Lopez and Caitlyn O'Rourke, whose cases are still pending. Investigators found evidence, including bloody gloves, duct tape, and Chin's remains stuffed inside a garbage container.

Jared Eng also changed bank account passwords and researched ways to dispose of a body within days of the crime. His conviction followed a guilty plea to second-degree murder in September 2022. The chilling case is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of New York Homicide titled Trouble in Tribeca, airing on April 26, 2025, on Oxygen.

Jared Eng, once a SUNY New Paltz student, was arrested with Jennifer Lopez and Caitlyn O'Rourke on February 6, 2019

Jared Eng, a former SUNY New Paltz student, was taken into custody on February 6, 2019, following the discovery of his mother's body at the family's Morristown, New Jersey, property.

Authorities stated that Eng, then 25 years old, beat and stabbed his 65-year-old mother, Paula Chin, inside their shared Tribeca apartment before moving her body to New Jersey with the assistance of two women, Jennifer Lopez and Caitlyn O’Rourke.

Following the murder, Jared Eng texted messages such as "It's done," "I'm free," and that he "got rid of [his] problem," as confirmed by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's report dated October 26, 2022.

Investigators also found that within days, Eng had begun changing the passwords to his mother's financial accounts and searched online for inheritance lawyers as well as methods to dispose of a body, including a search for "diy bone meal."

Both Jennifer Lopez and Caitlyn O'Rourke were charged with tampering with evidence and concealing a corpse.

According to court records, O'Rourke admitted that she helped Eng and Lopez hide the body, travelling with them to the Morris Township home on February 1, 2019, where they disposed of Chin's remains in a trash container. The NYPD found bloody gloves, duct tape, and human remains at the scene.

Jared Eng pleaded guilty to second-degree murder

Initially, Jared Eng denied involvement in his mother's death, even giving an interview to the New York Post from Rikers Island, where he claimed:

"I want to clear my name..... I didn’t kill her."

However, he later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on September 16, 2022, according to a Manhattan District Attorney's Office statement. The plea came ahead of his sentencing on October 18, 2022, where he received 22 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors stated that Eng committed the murder to hasten his access to a multimillion-dollar inheritance. As per Fox News reporting dated September 16, 2022, Eng's mother had an estimated fortune of $11 million. Court documents also detailed that Eng told one of his co-defendants it "took a while" for his mother to die, a statement included in the official complaint records.

At the time of the murder, Jared had recently left SUNY New Paltz and was attending Borough of Manhattan Community College. Jennifer Lopez was 18 years old, and Caitlyn O'Rourke was 22 when they were charged. Their cases are still pending, as reported by Tribeca Trib.

New York Homicide episode to feature Jared Eng's case

The case surrounding Jared Eng will be highlighted in New York Homicide season 3, episode 13, titled Trouble in Tribeca. According to the official episode description, the story will follow the NYPD's urgent efforts to find a missing Tribeca businesswoman, later revealing deeper family betrayals. The episode will air on Oxygen on April 26, 2025, at 9:00 PM.

