Where was Sherlock filmed? All filming locations explored 

Sherlock is a British crime drama that premiered on July 25, 2010. It carried Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary investigator into the 21st century. Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's series reinterprets Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) as a contemporary "consulting detective" in London.

To crack difficult problems, he employs forensic science and technology. At his side is his grounded housemate, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman).

The series combines character development with complex puzzles. It looks at Holmes's conflicted relationships with important people like his brother Mycroft, Inspector Lestrade, and Mrs. Hudson. Every episode offers a challenging scenario that tests Holmes's deductive abilities to their very maximum. Many end in high-stakes encounters with formidable enemies.

What is Sherlock all about?

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Sherlock made a global splash with its contemporary spin on a literary classic. Three episodes aired on BBC One in the UK over New Year, making it a popular yearly event.

Sherlock's complicated investigations often led to season-long narratives and battles with recurrent villains. Holmes solved Scotland Yard's most difficult crimes, from locked-room mysteries to multinational conspiracies, using his uncanny deduction and abrasiveness. His unconventional, borderline unlawful techniques regularly clashed with Inspector Lestrade and the authorities.

The series explored the detective's addiction, social ineptitude, and growth in empathy through his connection with John. Moreover, his persistent pursuit of his archenemy, Jim Moriarty, kept the series exciting and complicated.

Meet the cast

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Sherlock's popularity is owed much to its charming ensemble cast. Benedict Cumberbatch's performance of Holmes caught the intelligence, arrogance, and subdued vulnerability of the investigator. He was the defining modern Sherlock for his rapid-fire delivery, unique gestures, and layered, deep emotions.

Grounding the series as Dr. John Watson, Martin Freeman brought emotional depth, wry humor, and tenderness to the show. Freeman's subtle portrayal, stressing Watson's military past, PTSD, and loyalty as Sherlock's friend and moral compass, won him a BAFTA and general accolades.

Mrs. Hudson was played by Una Stubbs, while Lestrade's character was developed from an annoyed officer to a devoted friend by Rupert Graves. Co-creator Mark Gatiss played Mycroft Holmes, Sherlock's mysterious sibling.

Andrew Scott portrayed Jim Moriarty as an attractive, unpredictable, and mysterious villain

Where was Sherlock filmed?

London

Sherlock's main and most recognizable setting was London, with its rich legacy and varied architecture. The city itself felt like a character, with stately buildings, moody streets, and secret nooks.

Beyond the familiar London landmarks, the series delved into some intriguing corners. In "The Blind Banker," the vibrant and bustling atmosphere of London's Chinatown served as a backdrop for Sherlock's investigations. Later in the same episode, he is joined by Watson to decipher cryptic symbols graffitied on the walls of the South Bank Skate Park, a dynamic urban space nestled between the Hungerford Bridge and Waterloo Bridge.

For a moment of reunion in "The Empty Hearse," the Reunion Restaurant plays a pivotal role as Watson discovers Holmes is alive. While the exteriors of the grand Landmark London Hotel in Marylebone provided the imposing facade, the interior scenes were filmed at the Daffodil in Cheltenham.

187 North Gower Street (221B Baker Street)

The statue of Holmes at Baker Street, London, UK (Image via Getty)

187 North Gower Street, which served as the renowned 221B Baker Street, was the most important exterior filming location. This quiet residential building quickly became a pilgrimage site for fans eager to visit the iconic address where Sherlock and John lived.

Since the Sherlock Holmes Museum is in the actual 221B Baker Street, filming is not feasible due to continuous visitor activity. North Gower Street was selected as an alternative, and the production crew painstakingly rebuilt the inside of 221B to capture the fabled atmosphere of Holmes' apartment.

Euston and Westminster Streets

Exterior shots often came from the nearby streets of North Gower Street, including areas of Euston and Westminster. Often featuring Sherlock and John strolling or hailing cabs, these sequences brilliantly captured the speed and intensity of contemporary London.

St. Bartholomew’s Hospital

St. Bartholomew's Hospital in Smithfield had an important role in the series. In the pilot episode, Sherlock and John meet for the first time at a laboratory in a morgue at St. Bartholomew's Hospital.

More notably, St. Bartholomew's Hospital was the scene of Holmes's fabricated death in "The Reichenbach Fall," with its rooftop providing a dramatic and emotional background.

Its unique architecture and historical significance make it one of the show's most memorable and emotionally charged venues.

The National Museum Cardiff

Despite setting many scenes in London, the series was frequently filmed elsewhere to get the right look. The National Museum Cardiff in Wales was used for several interior shots requiring grandeur, such as art galleries or British government buildings.

This choice exemplified the show’s strategic use of locations outside of London that could convincingly mimic parts of the capital.

The British Museum, Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman at the screening of the 2016 Christmas Special (Image via Getty)

The British Museum appeared in several episodes, offering a historically rich and intellectually stimulating setting for the investigations. Its presence added depth and gravitas to key moments.

For scenes steeped in government power and mystery, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office was used. These interiors lent credibility and an air of secrecy to Mycroft Holmes’s shadowy role within the British establishment.

Bristol

A lot of the scenes in the series have seen Bristol brilliantly double as London. John and Mary Watson's wedding in "The Sign of Three" took place against the elegant and somber backdrop of the lovely St Mary Magdalene Church.

Normally used as residence halls for University of Bristol students, the reception takes place in the magnificent orangery at Goldney Hall following the ceremony.

Fans may remember the terrifying first meeting between Sherlock and Moriarty at the Bristol South Swimming Pool in season one's "The Great Game" (and subsequently in "A Scandal in Belgravia). The unique historical episode, "The Abominable Bride," highlights Bristol's historical appeal as well.

Sites like Queen's Square in the city center and Cathedral Square, behind the 12th-century Bristol Cathedral, also feature on the show. Moreover, the stately Tyntesfield House in Bristol served both as Sir Eustace Carmichael's residence and Dr. Watson's London house in "The Abominable Bride."

Cardiff

Cardiff, the capital of Wales, also offered its diverse landscapes and architecture to the world of Sherlock. "Many Happy Returns" included The Packet, a traditional pub on a busy James Street corner. Cardiff's National Museum has been used for several scenes throughout the series.

A scene from "The Reichenbach Fall," where Moriarty steals the crown jewels from the Tower of London, was filmed at Cardiff Castle. It's worth noting, however, that the specific rooms used for filming are not generally accessible to the public.

Additionally, the Three Bears Cave, located in Fforest Fawr Country Park near Tongwynlais, featured in "The Hounds of Baskerville".

Other locations

Other special sites have been added to the visual tapestry of the show outside these main centers. Swinhay House, a beautiful mansion in North Nibley near Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire, was turned into Appledore, the powerful residence of Charles Augustus Magnussen.

Along with the adjoining ancient church of St. Hilary, the charming Bush Inn in the little Welsh village of St. Hilary appeared as The Cross Keys Pub in "The Hounds of Baskerville."

Finally, the tragic climax of season 2, "The Reichenbach Fall," saw John and Mrs. Hudson pay their respects to Sherlock's tomb at St. Woollos Cemetery in Newport, Wales.

Sherlock went above its reputation as a simple TV adaptation to become a cultural landmark that revived passion for the ageless characters of Arthur Conan Doyle. From its famous North Gower Street location to the striking St Mary Magdalene Church, the production deftly wove cities like London and Bristol into the story.

