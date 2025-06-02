Ballerina (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Lionsgate presents Ballerina, an action-packed new movie about a woman assassin from the world of the hit franchise John Wick. The spinoff film comes after over a decade since the first John Wick movie premiered in movie theaters in October 2014, and the franchise crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in 2023 after just four films.
The franchise's first spinoff film introduces a new hitman in the world of contract killing, a woman named Eve, played by Oscar-nominated Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. Revenge is the name of the game in the world of John Wick, with the original storyline about a retired hitman trying to get revenge for his killed dog.
In Ballerina, de Armas' hitman character is also out for revenge, but for the death of her father, and it's expected to do the John Wick franchise justice with its action-heavy scenes. After a year's worth of delay, the movie will finally hit theaters on June 6, 2025.
When is Ballerina going to be released?
Ballerina will be out in movie theaters on Friday, June 6, 2025. The release date comes an entire year after the movie was originally scheduled for release on June 7, 2024. While the year-long delay turned heads at the time, reports said that it was necessary for filming additional action sequences under director Chad Stahelski.
Stahelski directed the four John Wick movies, and per The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024, he will be working closely with Ballerina's director, Len Wiseman, for the additional sequences.
Cast and characters in the movie
Oscar nominee Ana de Armas stars in Ballerina as Eve Macarro, a ballerina and a Ruska Roma-trained assassin. She's out to get revenge after her father was murdered, a storyline briefly introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, based on Rooney's (Unity Phelan) character.
The OG star of the franchise, Keanu Reeves, will also return to his career-defining role as John Wick. However, it's only expected to be a cameo, and only because the events of the movie are set at a certain timeline in the third John Wick movie.
Other cast and characters in the movie include:
- Anjelica Huston as "The Director"
- Norman Reedus as Pine
- Ian McShane as Winston Scott
- Lance Reddick as Charon
- Gabriel Byrne as the Chancellor
- Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Nogi
- Catalina Sandino Moreno
- David Castañeda
The film is directed by Len Wiseman, with the screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad.
What is Ballerina going to be about? Plot explored
True to its John Wick form, the spinoff movie's storyline is fueled by a quest for revenge. It takes place in the same timeline as John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and will detail the backstory of Rooney, a ballerina-turned-assassin played in the third movie of the franchise by Unity Phelan. Rooney was onstage at a ballet academy when Keanu Reeves' John visited The Director in Parabellum.
Ana de Armas takes the role of Eve Macarro, who starting her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma under the mob boss, The Director. After her father was tragically murdered, she set off on a quest to take vengeance on the group of hitmen who killed her family member.
Is there a trailer?
Lionsgate released the movie's official trailer in September 2024, giving fans the first look at Ana de Armas' character. The opening scene featured Winston recruiting a young Eve to a dance school, and fast forward years later, de Armas appears as Eve training as a ballerina and an assassin. Several explosive action scenes followed, showing off returning characters like The Director and Charon.
The official training ends with a teaser of Keanu Reeves' return as the title character of the franchise. However, in May 2025, Lionsgate released a "final trailer" ahead of the movie's release, with an extended look at Eve as a full-grown assassin. It also previewed her killer showdown with John.
