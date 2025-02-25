Who is behind the attack in Zero Day? Explained

Zero Day is a political thriller on Netflix, combining cyberattacks with high-stakes drama. Released on February 20, 2025, the limited six-episode series quickly became popular among audiences. The show stars Robert De Niro in his first TV series role as former U.S. President George Mullen.

Mullen is dragged back from retirement to lead an inquiry following a deadly national cyberattack that killed thousands of Americans. Tackling a world of misinformation and anarchy, the series transports viewers on a stormy path to find the truth behind the catastrophic event.

The plot follows President Mullen, who is summoned to uncover the mystery behind a deadly cyberattack on U.S. soil. Mullen probes thoroughly while juggling political opposition and personal mental health issues.

The more he discovers, the more twisted the web gets, and the issue of who is accountable gets ever more difficult. The show explores subjects of authority, faith, and the moral price of defending the nation.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Zero Day. Reader's discretion is advised.

The people behind the Zero Day attack are Speaker Richard Dreyer, Rep. Alex Mullen, and several members of Congress, along with tech and finance figures such as Monica Kidder and Robert Lyndon.

Who was behind the Zero Day attack?

The final episode of Zero Day delivers an explosive revelation, exposing the truth behind the devastating cyberattack. During the series, the investigation goes through several twists and turns.

At first, it looks like foreign enemies are to blame, but in the end, it turns out to be a plot within the U.S. government. The conspiracy is led by Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer and Mullen’s own daughter, Alex Mullen.

George Mullen and his team find that as the show goes on, these insiders, including some congressmen and wealthy billionaires, all with their own motives for planning such a disastrous event, designed the Zero Day attack.

The plot thickens when Mullen uncovers a series of cryptic communications and secret meetings between Dreyer, Alex, and other Congress members.

The cyberattack was an inside job meant to change public opinion, not a result of any foreign power. Their goal was to generate a shared sense of crisis and vulnerability so uniting a deeply split country. Though their approaches were extreme, they felt this was the only way to drive the nation towards significant transformation.

The motivation behind the attack

As revealed in the final episodes, Dreyer and Alex’s actions stemmed from a belief that the country had become stagnant and politically paralyzed. They believed they could shock the people into action by planning the cyberattack, refocusing their attention on the vulnerability of the country.

Driven by a twisted desire to reset the political terrain, even at the expense of thousands of innocent lives, it was not motivated by retribution or personal benefit. But the attack went out of hand and resulted in unintended effects the conspirators had not completely expected.

In one of the series' most intense moments, Alex confesses to her father that the group never intended to kill people but rather to provoke a national reckoning. Her participation is driven by her belief that such an extreme measure was necessary to "get the country back on track."

However, George Mullen is left in an agonizing position, deciding between exposing the full truth and protecting his own family, including his daughter.

The aftermath and George’s dilemma

George had to make a horrible choice when he discovers the scope of the conspiracy: should he reveal to everyone his daughter's role and how the government is involved, or should he keep the secret to help prevent the worsening of the nation? Given his still-satisfied grief over the death of his son and his conviction that the truth is holy, George finds great anxiety about this decision.

In a dramatic turn of events, during his final speech before Congress, George chooses to reveal the full extent of the conspiracy. The public learns of Dreyer's role and the complicity of his colleagues, including Alex.

The revelation throws the chamber into anarchy with political and personal consequences for all engaged. Knowing the effects his choice will have on his family, the nation, and his own legacy, George's delivery of this startling truth is weighted.

This decision ultimately defines George's character: despite the personal cost, he chooses integrity and transparency over political expediency. His actions underline the importance of facing difficult truths, even when the consequences are dire.

The role of Alex Mullen and the family betrayal

A still from Zero Day (Image via Netflix)

The involvement of George’s daughter, Alex Mullen, is one of the most heart-wrenching aspects of Zero Day. Alex is shown in the series as a devoted public servant, but her father suffers an extreme dilemma since she helped with the Zero Day attack.

Alex leaves a letter for her father at the last minute, getting him ready for the certain truth. She is among the most complicated characters on the show since her confession and readiness to pay the consequences reflect her inner moral struggle.

Alex wanted to fix the country's broken political system, but she became a victim of it. George must choose between family and nation after her tragic involvement in the plot.

The deeper implications of the Zero Day attack

A still from Zero Day (Image via Netflix)

The Zero Day attack is not just a cyber event, but a reflection of the larger issues facing modern democracies: disinformation, political division, and the lengths to which people might go to enforce their vision of change.

The conspiracy behind the attack shows how easily idealistic beliefs can be twisted into dangerous actions when individuals feel desperate enough to take control. As revealed in the show, Dreyer and Alex were not motivated by personal gain but rather by a misguided sense of duty to heal the country.

The attack also reveals viewers to unsettling realities about the frailty of democracy against such disasters. It raises significant issues about the morality of political decisions, power, and the extent people will go to alter history. Zero Day illustrates the risks of unbridled authority, particularly in light of significant transformation.

Zero Day is now available to stream on Netflix.

