"I couldn't get out of bed": When Alan Ritchson shared how he had struggled with mental health issues

Alan Ritchson is riding on a wave of success with the release of the third season of Reacher. This action thriller series based on the Lee Child's novel series has become one of the most successful shows on Prime Video.

However, things weren't going as well for Ritchson a few years back. During an appearance on the Club Random Podcast, released on March 21, 2024, he opened up about struggling with severe depression to host Bill Maher. He said,

"Depression is crazy. You wouldn't believe the power that it has over you. It doesn't matter how many muscles you got. I couldn't get out of bed."

Alan Ritchson has worked on several popular projects recently, including Smallville, Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fast X, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Alan Ritchson suffered severe depression and is a su*cide survivor

Last year, Alan Ritchson appeared on the Club Random Podcast on March 21, 2024, ahead of the release of his film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. During the conversation with host Bill Maher, he talked about topics ranging from religion, career, films, etc.

The conversation also shifted toward a more personal aspect and Ritchson, who has been open about mental health, shared his struggles with severe depression. He revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD. Maher asked him the reason for his depression, to which the actor responded that he had been manic for nine months before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Ritchson also shared about being a su*cide survivor at the age of 35, which was six years before this podcast. He also shared that the image of his kids got him out of that moment.

"Weirdly, while it was happening, I saw my kids, but they were grown and they were totally calm and emotionless. And they said, 'Dad we want you here and we want you to see all this."

Ritchson was financially secure when he contemplated su*cide

Ritchson shared that while he was battling depression, he was doing pretty well in his career and was financially secure. Hence, bursting the assumption that his depression was somehow linked to struggles in his acting career. He said,

"Depression looks funny because what people don't realize is that I was making tonnes of money at the time. I was very successful. It was not like things are not going well and I am just crumbling under the weight of society right now. Like, this was the opposite."

The actor considers himself more of a creator than an actor and likes to be at the genesis of ideas. He used to ghostwrite for people, wrote manuscripts and screenplays, and directed two films, Tree House Time Machine and Dark Web: Cicada 3301.

In 2022, Alan Ritchson appeared on Prime Video's adaptation of Lee Child's best-selling novel, Reacher. The role was previously portrayed by Tom Cruise in the Jack Reacher film franchise. The series is currently in its third season and has gained appreciation from critics and viewers. Here's the official synopsis of season three:

"Based on Lee Child novel "Persuader", Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

