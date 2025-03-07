“This has been one hell of a ride”— Reacher season 3 leaves fans excited for more as they applaud the acting and story

Reacher season 3 has been one of the most highly anticipated returns to Prime Video. Fans eagerly awaited the announcement of its release, which finally arrived in December 2024. The show, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, took off in 2022 with an explosive debut season.

Ad

Released in 2023, the second season turned out to be even more popular and became Prime Video's most-watched title that year. Reacher season 3 was confirmed with filming already under progress after the exciting ending of season 2 left viewers with many questions.

On social media, reactions have been overwhelming. One fan commented on X,

“This has been one hell of a ride,” echoing the sentiments of many.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans have shared their excitement over both the acting and the storyline, praising Alan Ritchson's portrayal of Jack Reacher and the overall direction of the season. With so many positive responses, it’s clear that Reacher season 3 has delivered on its promise.

Reacher season 3 has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, with X lighting up with comments like,

“Reacher season 3, very good so far. Not much else to say.”

Ad

“Was lucky enough to get to see all 8 episodes of #Reacher Season 3 and I'm happy to say..... Best. Season. Yet,” another fan wrote.

The high praise for Alan Ritchson's dry humor and the intense action sequences has resonated with viewers.

“Reacher season 3 100% the best season yet! Loving every second of it!” as one fan put it.

Fans have been particularly excited about the showdown with Olivier Richters, who plays a key antagonist. Episode 4 has received particular praise, with one fan calling it

Ad

“freaking incredible yet heartbreaking.”

All about Reacher season 3

Ad

Season 3 kicked off with a thrilling start on February 20, 2025, with three episodes available immediately. More intense action and gripping narrative that fans have come to expect from the season seem to be in store. The first three episodes were published all at once; the other episodes will start running weekly until March 27, 2025.

Set against a backdrop of intense action and dramatic stakes, the storyline focuses on Jack Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant from a dangerous adversary. Drawing on Persuader, the seventh book, this season explores Reacher's past and tests him with some of his toughest enemies.

Ad

The plot of Reacher season 3 is based on Lee Child’s Persuader, a story filled with vengeance, redemption, and justice. Reacher's mission in this season is personal. He must confront ghosts from his past while engaging in a dangerous undercover operation.

The official synopsis reads:

"Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

The season will provide viewers fresh understanding of Reacher's character and show more about his military years and link them to his present life.

Ad

Also Read: Reacher season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Who kills Steven Eliot?

What happened in season 3 episode 5?

Ad

In Reacher season 3 episode 5, Smackdown, the action gets more intense as some important characters die and fights get worse. At the start of the episode, Jack Reacher finds out that Zachary Beck's business, Bizarre Bazaar, is involved in trafficking weapons instead of drugs.

Federal agent Steven Eliot, who was left in charge of Quinn's bodyguard John Cooper, is tricked into giving Cooper a cigarette.

Cooper uses rubbing alcohol to make an explosive fireball that sets Eliot on fire, which starts a chain of events that ends in death. Cooper then stomps on Eliot's head very hard, killing him in a brutal and planned way. The loss is very sad for the team, especially Duffy, who worked closely with him.

Ad

At the same time, Quinn's men ambush Duffy and Guillermo as they look into a warehouse that has ties to Quinn and Beck. Reacher tries to warn them, but it's too late when they get his message. Even though they are being shot at, Duffy and Guillermo get away with Reacher's help, but not without problems.

Jack hides Duffy's FBI badge to keep her safe after she loses it in the chaos. As the investigation goes on, Paulie, Quinn's bodyguard, kills Annette, an ATF agent who was working on the case in secret. Quinn's men find out about her activities and kill her.

Ad

Reacher lost another close friend when Paulie slapped her in the face and killed her. He had hoped to use her information to bring down Quinn. Reacher fights Paulie in a fierce battle, but the enforcer is too big and strong for Reacher to handle. Reacher and Guillermo later set up a roadblock to stop Cooper before he gets to Beck's house.

Cooper is killed, and Guillermo's last words, "This is for Eliot," make you feel like justice was done. Reacher is getting ready for his inevitable showdown with Quinn at the end of the episode.

Ad

All the released episodes of Reacher season 3 are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback