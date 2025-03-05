"Quinn better be dead by the end of this season"- Reasons why Reacher season 3 episode 4 leaves fans wishing for Quinn's death, explored

Reacher season 3 episode 4 continues the action-packed storytelling fans love, bringing Jack Reacher face-to-face with his past in a heartbreaking turn of events.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 centers around a flashback where Reacher meets with the villainous Xavier Quinn. However, Quinn has left many fans wishing for his death by the end of the season.

In Reacher season 3 episode 4, Quinn’s actions take center stage, inciting intense reactions from the fanbase. A comment on Twitter read,

More reactions from fans followed,

“Hate what Quinn did to her, mehn! Can't wait to see how Reacher deals with him at the end of this new season", tweeted an user.

“Watching Reacher S3, and the villain who's called Xavier Quinn, keeps getting called ‘Ig-zavier’ by everyone. So irritating!”, another fan remarked.

“Reacher has to kill Quinn in the most brutal way. That’s the only way, nothing pretty too. This guy is a sicko”, one fan tweeted.

Many fans also shared their thoughts on how Quinn needs to face the consequences of his actions in the harshest way possible.

All about Reacher season 3 episode 4

Reacher season 3 episode 4 takes viewers back in time through flashbacks. The episode exposes the past of Xavier Quinn, the villain Reacher has long been following. As a military officer, Reacher had collaborated closely with Sergeant Dominique Kohl, a capable friend.

The two had untangled Quinn's criminal network together and had discovered he was a far more dangerous man than they had first thought. While on their hunt, Reacher and Kohl discovered the terrible truth that Quinn had abducted an analyst's daughter for leverage.

Tragedy struck when Sergeant Kohl, after being tasked by Reacher to make the arrest, becomes a victim of Quinn’s sadistic nature. Reacher spirals in guilt as viewers see the terrible aftermath of her death.

Former military intelligence officer Quinn escapes death after Reacher tries to kill him, but a small-caliber gun error meant Quinn survived the initial attack. Reacher's continuous suffering resulting from this failure follows into the present timeline as Quinn keeps wreaking havoc.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 also shows the close relationship Reacher and Kohl share. He shows regret about the way things turned out, pointing out that Kohl could have become rather influential and climbed in rank.

However, Reacher felt guilt for her sudden death at Quinn's hands as well as for his presumption that Quinn had died. Reacher clearly is caught in the past, and his reckoning with it is far from done.

Reacher is forced to confront the terrible reality that Quinn's crimes still follow him as he is confronting the ghosts of his past. Reacher has to act fast to stop more bloodshed since the hunt for a vital laptop with proof against Quinn veers dangerously.

Reacher's inner conflict and the emotional weight of the episode give the action-driven story layers, defining Reacher season 3 episode 4 as a turning point in the series.

More about Reacher season 3

The production of Reacher season 3 has garnered significant attention due to its direction and star-studded cast. Alan Ritchson returns as the venerable Jack Reacher in the series. Ritchson's involvement this season goes beyond mere performance since he assumes an executive producer role.

In addition to Ritchson, the cast of Reacher season 3 features several new faces, including Sonya Cassidy as DEA agent Susan Duffy, Olivier Richters as a threatening villain, and Brian Tee as Lieutenant Colonel Quinn.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 and previous episodes are now available to stream on Prime Video.

