5 reasons to watch Netflix’s Full Swing

A collaboration between Netflix and PGA Tour, Full Swing is a documentary series that covers the lives of professional golfers both on and off the course. It also follows them intimately as they live through an entire season of competition amidst the PGA Tour.

Executive produced by Chad Mumm, James Gay-Reese, Michael Riceman, and others, the show covers golfers like Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and others.

The third season of the show was released on Netflix on February 25, 2025, and it has a ton of gripping and heartfelt moments, which make it a must-watch. Below are five reasons why every fan of the game must watch the series.

Team competitions, Scottie Scheffler's arrest, and other reasons to watch Full Swing

1) Bryson vs Rory

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The third season of Full Swing should definitely be watched by golf fans as it gives new angles into the matches and allows for some of the most tense golf matches to truly breathe.

In one of the most active highlights of the season, the show focuses on the DeChambeau and McIlroy match at the US Open and provides viewers with wholesome visuals and the thrilling back-and-forth of the game. The two fought till the last, and the series captured the essence of the sport. Ultimately, Bryson DeChambeau won against Rory Mcllroy.

2) An emotional episode of team competitions

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Team competitions in Full Swing, like the Ryder and President Cups, are supposed to be a fun exercise off-the-course, which allows for the players and their families to truly intermingle and enjoy with each other.

During a luncheon organized for the wives and girlfriends, the wife of International Team captain Mike Weir, Michelle Money, has a talk with Maria Ochoa, wife of assistant captain Camilo Villegas, about the tragic loss of their daughter. The two share an emotional moment, showcasing the poignant and raw side of these exchanges. While team competitions are all about having fun, this exchange revealed the bond between the golfers and their families who look after each other.

3) Gary Woodland’s doctor trip

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Full Swing not only focuses on the game but also showcases the overall lives of the professional golfers off the course and how they handle themselves during a season of competition.

A heartfelt moment in the season happens when, in the sixth episode, Gary Woodland returns to the PGA Tour, even when he is battling brain tumor, with his family by his side. The ace golfer was first diagnosed with the tumor in May 2023. The series showcases the challenges of life and a sportsman’s never-give-up attitude. The scene where Woodland goes to the doctor, hoping for good news, is a particularly tense watch. He ultimately underwent surgery in September 2023.

4) Scottie Scheffler’s arrest

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

One of the most interesting things in this season of Full Swing was the coverage of Scottie Scheffler’s unexpected arrest. The show captures every detail of the golfers’ lives, and this season focuses on the arrest of Scottie, which made the news in 2024. The golfer was arrested on charges of felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle and committing misdemeanor.

Fans of the sport know that the golfer is the best at his game, is usually non-controversial, and therefore his arrest was a shocking moment. Now, fans can tune into the show and hear directly from Scottie and watch unseen footage of the arrest.

5) Ludvig Åberg’s love for coffee

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The best part about Full Swing is that it allows the fans of the sport to see the human side of professional and famous golfers. These moments are something that the general public rarely gets to see.

Thus, apart from all the more dramatic reasons that one might want to watch, the show also captures some of the most simple moments of the players. One such notable instance is star player Ludvig Åberg frothing milk and making coffee in his new coffee machine in his new home. Such moments are a treat to watch and make the show all the more interesting.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the best moments of the new season of Full Swing for a binge watch.

