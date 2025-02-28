"Really hope this happens"— Internet reacts as Daily Show accepts Elon Musk's terms of airing unedited interview with Jon Stewart

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk could be heading to The Daily Show for a one-on-one interview with Jon Stewart after the program accepted his terms of airing the show unedited. There have been calls for Musk and Stewart, who have been an outspoken Trump administration critic, to face off on the satirical news program for a while.

In a February 25 post on X by Farzad Media suggesting that Musk should go on Stewart's Comedy Central show, the X and Tesla CEO commented:

"I will do it if the show airs unedited."

The following day, The Daily Show reposted Musk's comments and terms, saying: "We'd be delighted."

The exchange excited fans who took to social media to share what they think of a possible one-on-one between Elon Musk and Jon Stewart.

"I really hope this happens, but I doubt Musk will go through with it. That man is not a good public speaker, especially not on camera. That said, if Musk is feeling brave, I hope Jon Stewart decimates him to his face and doesn't try to place nice," a user on Reddit commented.

Fan comment on Elon Musk and Jon Stewart interview (Image via @AcanthaceaeEqual4286/Reddit)

However, a lot of fans think that Musk going to The Daily Show won't be happening anytime soon. Netizens commented on their theories about the Tesla CEO backing out with a "BS excuse."

"He'll back out of this like the Zuck fight giving some BS excuse," a Reddit user said.

"He 1000% thought they would say no. What will the next excuse be. Something horrible I'm sure," a Reddit user commented.

"LMfao no chance Muskrat shows Stewart would eat him alive and he knows it," another user on Reddit commented.

More comments read:

"I love the idea that Musk thinks he will come across better if the interview is unedited," a Reddit user said.

"My guess is this will end the same way the muskrat vs zuckerf*ck fight ended...with absolutely nothing happening. I hope I'm wrong though, it would be awesome to see Jon Stewart get a chance to confront muskrat face to face in an unedited interview," a user on Reddit added.

Jon Stewart previously slammed Elon Musk's DOGE on The Daily Show

As an outspoken critic of the Donald Trump administration, Jon Stewart recently ripped through the Department of Government Efficiency, which Elon Musk leads at Trump's behest. On the Monday, February 24, 2025, episode of The Daily Show, Stewart slammed DOGE for its reported indiscriminate mass firings of employees in multiple agencies.

According to USA Today, thousands of recently hired federal workers were fired in the government-wide mass firings on Thursday and Friday, February 13 and 14. Those affected include probationary workers in education, small business services, veteran services, transportation, and more.

On the February 24 segment of The Daily Show, Stewart claimed that the mass firing was a missed opportunity for Musk's DOGE to make meaningful cuts without targeting federal workers. The episode ended with Stewart frustrated and with a bleeding hand after smashing a mug onto his desk.

Whether Elon Musk appears on The Daily Show is yet to be determined.

