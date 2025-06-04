“Our gals are beefing”- Hacks season 4 sparks backlash as fans call out forced emotions and lazy writing

The conversations surrounding Hacks season 4 continue to grow on social media. Despite the last two episodes doing well among the show's audience, people are still talking about the disappointment they felt while watching the show's initial episodes.

While Deborah and Ava were still at loggerheads with one another at the beginning of HBO Max's Hacks season 4, several people voiced their opinions regarding the show's plot on Reddit.

"Right? Our gals are beefing. We need something funny to distract us," a Redditor wrote.

The person wrote this in response to a user who suggested that Kayla and Jimmy's plot was a good distraction from the serious stuff Ava and Deborah were dealing with in the show.

"And I think their jokes are the funniest this season. The line about signing in with name and species lol. And the new assistant is actually so funny," another user on the platform also shared a similar sentiment.

"I like the Jimmy side plot, it’s light and goofy and doesn’t take up too much time. I liked both episodes but Ep 2 was great, the hug and coyote scenes were beautifully done. Silence and stillness were used to great effect in what was otherwise a very busy show," another Reddit user wrote while complimenting Jimmy's plot.

While some people on the platform agreed that the Kayla and Jimmy plot balanced out the Ava and Deborah plot in Hacks season 4, others outright bashed the show for not living up to the audience's expectations this season.

"I love Hacks and keep rewatching all 3 seasons. I am struggling with season 4. Only 2 episodes but every scene is met with so much expectation. SPOILED At this point I believe it is the mean spirit between Deborah & Ava. It drains me. I like when they are supportive of each other," one Reddit user wrote.

"They've made the feud between Deborah and Ava so mean and nasty that it's a) sidelined the comedy, b) sapped the fun out of the show overall, c) rendered the characters less believable, in that they are both supposed to be fiercely professional, yet they are now allowing personal animosity to affect their work and careers," said one person on the platform.

"WAY too dramatic for the show. I normally love Hacks because it's a dramedy leaning more towards comedy. But season four is ALL DRAMA. Not fun at all. Hoping the rest of the season picks up. Also disappointed that they didn't drop the entire season at once, another person on the platfrom said while expressing their opinions.

The masses' reception towards Hacks season 4

On popular reviewing platform Rotten Tomatoes, HBO Max's Hacks season 4 has a 97 per cent rating from the critics and a 68 per cent rating from the audience.

As implied by its ratings, the critics have enjoyed the latest season of the show, while the audiences haven't so much.

However, when one goes through the poor ratings and negative comments left by the reviewers on the platform, most of them are dated before May 29, 2025, the day the last episode for Hacks season 4 was released.

Most of the comments and ratings received after the show's current season finale on the platform are positive.

On Metacritic, another popular reviewing platform, the audience and critics' reviews about Hacks season 4 are less disparate. While the critics have given it a score of 90 out of 100, the users have given it a score of 7.3 out of 10.

