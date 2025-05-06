5 best cameos from Hacks season 4

Starring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and others, Hacks, is a comedy drama series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky. The show is about Deborah (Smart), who is a legendary stand-up comedian and hosts a late-night show. However, she often gets into conflicts with her young comedy writer, Ava (Hannah).

The show focusses on the two’s relationship as Ava begins to make Deborah more bold and Deborah helps Ava fight for her dreams. Hacks is a critically acclaimed show and is also popular, having won awards at the Emmys and the Golden Globes.

In the recent season four, a slew of guest appearance and cameos have happened. Therefore, here is a list of all of those.

Kristen Bell, Jimmy Kimmel, Julianne Nicholson, and other best cameos in Hacks season 4

1) Tony Goldwyn as Bob Lipka

Still from the show (Image via Max)

In episode one of Hacks, the veteran actor, Tony Goldwyn, made a guest star cameo appearance in the show. He returns to play the character of Bob Lipka, who is the CEO of a media conglomerate. He owns the TV Network that hosts Deborah’s late-night show. Therefore, his character is of importance.

Goldwyn also reprised the role in season three where he had a one-night stand with Deborah even though he was married. This is the reason why Ava is able to blackmail Deborah and become the head writer. Goldwyn brings a suave charm to the character of Bob and his cameo is scene-stealing.

2) Carol Burnett as Herself

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Hacks also sees the likes of the veteran actress Carol Burnett making a cameo appearance in the episode four of the show. Burnett is an iconic actress, comedian, writer, and host, who made her first appearance on Hacks this season. Memorably, she plays herself and waits at the doctor’s office along with Deborah.

The scene is iconic as Deborah and Carol have a heart-to-heart conversation about women and their role in Hollywood and comedy and how they are crushing boundaries. Burnett advises Deborah to give her monologue, even if it is for just one person.

3) Kristen Bell as Herself

Kristen Bell appears on the show (Image via Getty)

The fifth episode of Hacks sees the cameo guest star appearance of Kristen Bell. The actress plays herself in the series and is seen in a grocery store, where Deborah seemingly runs into her and invites her for her late-night show. Deborah wants to invite Bell because her network executives have said that Bell would draw viewers.

Deborah is in desperate need to revive her show as it fell to the fourth place and therefore when Bell agrees to be on her show, Deborah is over the moon. While Kristen does not appear later in the show, there might be a surprise cameo in the future.

4) Jimmy Kimmel as Himself

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Deborah’s biggest competitor, Jimmy Kimmel also makes a grand cameo in Hacks episode five. His cameo is hilarious as he appears in an exaggerated and prim version of himself and tries to intimidate Deborah in the parking lot about why she should drop Kristen Bell for as her next guest.

Kimmel gives a stellar performance as he does not hold back and tells Deborah that he is the king of late night shows in LA and therefore he has a better parking spot. He also gives some hilariously funny examples of how he is the first person to book Kristen as he donates money to her energy bars venture. A memorable scene and cameo.

5) Julianne Nicholson as Dance Mom

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Episode five of Hacks is filled with star-studded cameos and another popular actor who makes an appearance is the Emmy-winning Julianne Nicholson. However, she does not appear as herself but as a viral Tik Tok star who is known as Dance Mom. Nicholson makes her debut on the show in this episode and gives a charming performance.

Interestingly, Nicholson’s Dance Mom was initially rejected by Deborah and Ava to appear on the show. However, she proves her worth when Deborah and Ava get into a fight in front of a live audience and Dance Mom shifts the momentum and brings out an improvised dance number. Therefore, she proves Deborah and Ava wrong.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various cameos in Hacks season four.

