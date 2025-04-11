Hacks season 4 premiere ending explained: Do Ava and Deborah get over their differences?

Hacks season 4 premiered with two episodes on April 10, 2025, on HBO Max. The show's latest season picks up from where it left off last season and spins a narrative of chaos, drama, and comedy, three terms that have always been synonymous with the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers, Reader discretion is advised.

Episode 1 of Hacks season 4 started with Jean Smart's Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbindeer's Ava Daniels at complete loggerheads with one another. This was after Ava, in the concluding episode of Hacks season 3, blackmailed Deborah into giving her the head writer position at her new late-night talk show job.

Throughout episodes 1 and 2 of the show's fourth season, Deborah and Ava fought while playing pranks with one another which could jeopardize both of their careers. However, at the end of episode 2 of the show, when they both realized that they needed to work together to make the talk show work, they made peace.

Deborah and Ava decide to set apart their differences to make their talk show a success in Hacks season 4

Deborah and Ava mend their fences in Hacks season 4 (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

As previously mentioned, Deborah and Ava gave each other a tough time in Hacks season 4 after what happened in season 3 of the show.

It all starts with Deborah putting Ava's undergarments on the table of an individual associated with the talk show, resulting in the preponing of a compulsory se*ual harassment class. During the class, Ava, on the other hand, threatened Deborah by revealing details about her former physical relationship with one of the show's board members.

While these pranks were the first ones to depict the nature of their official and personal relationship in the show, several other such interactions made it look like it was impossible for them to work together. For instance in episode 2 of the show, Ava and Deborah had a verbal spat over their differences in public, resulting in several people filming them.

The video soon made its way to social media and one of the showrunners of Deborah's late-night talk show. She then invited both Deborah and Ava for dinner and asked them to resolve their difference as there was a lot at stake. She emphasized that the talk show needed to work because it would dictate Deborah's fate and the fate of talk shows in general.

The next day, Deborah visits Ava and extends an olive branch. She tells her that she has called all the writers she had wanted to get on the show and some of the others and they would be assessing them. However, for that, they needed to head to Vegas.

Marcus resigns from his COO position at Deborah's management company

Marcus leaves Deborah's company in Hacks season 4 (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

Since season 3 of Hacks, Marcus had been planning to leave Deborah's management company. Throughout last season, he went through a journey of self-exploration and he realized that he had contributed a significant portion of his life to his work. He realized that he had neglected his personal life and that he never put his preferences ahead of Deborah's.

Coming from a place where he wanted to explore his opportunities, in Hacks season 4, Marcus makes several attempts at informing Deborah of his departure. However, whenever he tries to do so, he finds her in a bad mood. Eventually, he talks with her and reveals that he has sold QVC (one of Deborah's clothing brands) for several billion dollars.

Deborah disagrees with Marcus. However, he reveals that her being associated with QVC would be a direct conflict of interest with her job at the late-night talk show. Deborah also refuses to let Marcus go as he is one of her closest confidantes but eventually agrees.

Kayla Schaefer and Jimmy LuSaque Jr. have a new assistant by the end of Hacks season 4

Jimmy and Kayla hire an assistant for themselves in Hacks season 4 (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

After resigning from their company, Jimmy and Kayla partnered up and set up a new agency. They handle both Ava and Deborah, which puts them in a difficult position as the two are constantly feuding.

In addition to that, as a company, they also need to hire more clients which would require more hands at work. With that in mind, Kayla recruits an individual from LinkedIn as an assistant for herself, who Jimmy disapproves of.

However, by the end of episode 2, despite being a newcomer, she has convinced both Jimmy and Kayla that she is fit for the job. This results in Jimmy also hiring her as her assistant.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Hacks season 4 are currently streaming on HBO Max.

